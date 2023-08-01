Kenya Offers to Lead International Force to Help Restore Order in Haiti

After astir a twelvemonth of calls from nan premier minister of Haiti for armed intervention from abroad, nan troubled state whitethorn soon get specified a deployment from an African nation.

Just days aft announcing nan withdrawal of nonemergency unit from its embassy successful Port-au-Prince, nan Haitian capital, and urging different Americans to leave, nan United States said connected Monday that it would present a solution to nan United Nations Security Council authorizing a multinational unit to Haiti.

On Saturday, Kenya said successful a statement that it would “positively consider” starring specified a unit by sending 1,000 constabulary officers to nan Caribbean nation, which has go a cauldron of unit and governmental instability.

The premier curate of Haiti is mostly viewed arsenic incompetent, gangs person return complete immense areas of Port-au-Prince, and nan constabulary person done small to quell nan violence, starring to nan emergence of vigilante groups that person targeted and killed suspected pack members successful public.