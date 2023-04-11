Kenya’s yearly liking payments connected home indebtedness unsocial person surged from $1.34bn to $5.09bn successful almost a decade, heaping unit connected its rate flow.

Kenya will not default connected its indebtedness repayment obligations, nan president’s main economical advisor said connected Monday, arsenic civilian work salaries were delayed owed to a rate compression caused by tremendous liking payments.

The indebtedness burden, compounded by a weakening section rate and world marketplace turmoil precipitated by a banking crisis, has led to speculation that Kenya could soon default for illustration Zambia and Ghana.

Nairobi has nary plans to spell down that route, said David Ndii, nan president’s adviser.

“We are not insolvent. We tin finance repayments. It is simply a important sacrifice but we are really capable to pay,” Ndii told Citizen TV precocious connected Monday.

He said default was a “very bad idea” since it would unit nan authorities to “spend nan adjacent 3 to 4 years successful very prolonged indebtedness restructuring negotiations”.

Annual liking payments connected home indebtedness unsocial person surged from 180 cardinal shillings ($1.34bn) astir a decade agone erstwhile nan indebtedness binge started to 680 cardinal shillings ($5.09bn) this year, Ndii said, heaping unit connected nan government’s rate flow.

President William Ruto won a hotly contested election past August, pledging to assistance millions retired of poverty, but he is facing challenges from nan precocious costs of surviving and increasing indebtedness repayments.

This led to protests organised by seasoned guidance leader Raila Odinga for 2 weeks successful March.

The authorities was failing successful 1 of its astir basal obligations by failing to salary its workers, said Opiyo Wandayi, nan leader of nan guidance successful nan nationalist assembly.

“Civil servants and MPs person gone to Easter without salaries,” he said successful a connection issued during nan weekend.

He did not respond to a petition for remark connected Tuesday but different lawmaker told Reuters nan salaries were sent to slope accounts connected Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers had not received their March net by April 7, a hold from nan accustomed costs clip of earlier March 26-30.

Ndii attributed nan delays to nan liquidity challenges posed by nan rising repayment of debts. Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung’u is yet to remark connected nan matter.