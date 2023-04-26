Kenyan hunger cult deaths reach 89, officials hope survivors will ‘tell the story’

The decease toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would spell to eden if they starved themselves has risen to 89, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said connected Tuesday, calling for nan group’s leader to walk nan remainder of his life successful prison.

The toll has steadily risen successful caller days arsenic authorities person carried retired exhumations of wide graves recovered successful an 800-acre area of nan Shakahola wood successful eastern Kenya wherever nan self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.

Most of nan dormant were recovered from shallow graves, while a mini number were recovered live and emaciated but later died.

“Over and supra nan fig that was fixed yesterday astatine 73, we person been capable to observe until this hr different 16 bodies, bringing nan full to 89,” Kindiki told reporters astatine nan scene.

News videos showed mud huts pinch thenar thatched roofs, scattered among clusters of thorn trees and scrub bushes.

Kenyan constabulary officers guidelines extracurricular nan abandoned dwelling of followers of nan the Good News International Church connected Tuesday. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images

Footage aired connected privately-owned Citizen Television showed 1 of those rescued, an emaciated woman, shouting astatine nan rescuers, asking them to termination her instead.

Exhumation sites were cordoned disconnected and teams of men, immoderate wearing achromatic protective overalls and masks, could beryllium seen carrying distant corpses wrapped successful bluish and achromatic assemblage bags.

Kindiki said 3 much group had been rescued alive, bringing nan full number of survivors recovered truthful acold to 34.

“We believe that God will thief them to spell done nan trauma, to thief them retrieve and show nan communicative of really 1 clip a chap Kenyan, a chap human, decided to wounded truthful galore people, heartlessly, hiding nether nan Holy Scriptures,” he said.

The decease toll could emergence further. The Kenyan Red Cross said much than 200 group had been reported arsenic missing to a tracing and counselling table it has group up astatine a section hospital.

The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested connected April 14 pursuing a tip-off and different 14 cult members are successful custody, according to police. Kenyan media person reported that Mackenzie is refusing nutrient and water.

Kenyan investigators unearthed different 16 bodies connected Tuesday, bringing nan number of victims truthful acold to 89, including children. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images

“We do not expect that Mr. Mackenzie will get retired of jailhouse for nan remainder of his life,” said Kindiki, adding that anyone who assisted him by digging graves aliases disposing of bodies should besides look nan harshest penalties nether nan law.

Reuters was not capable to scope immoderate lawyer aliases typical for Mackenzie.

Kenya’s Office of nan Director Of Public Prosecutions said preliminary investigations showed that nan suspects mightiness person committed crimes including murder, radicalization and threatening nationalist safety.

“The authorities admits that this should not person happened,” said Kindiki, describing events successful nan Shakahola wood arsenic a turning constituent successful nan threat posed by belief extremism.

“But nan authorities which I correspond present wants to guarantee nan federation of Kenya that thing for illustration this again will hap (again). It won’t happen.”