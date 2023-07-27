Kerala State senior badminton championships: Govind Krishna lifts maiden men’s singles title; Andrea Sarah Kurien retains women’s crown

In nan zone: Govind and Andrea overcame reliable challenges successful nan title conflict to declare their victories. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

There was 1 shape early successful nan 2nd crippled of nan Kerala State elder badminton championship’s men’s last connected Sunday erstwhile Govind Krishna felt each was lost.

The 22-year-old from Kozhikode, yet to retrieve afloat from a caller hamstring injury, had mislaid nan opening crippled against Ernakulam’s S. Abhishek and was down 0-4 successful nan next.

“At that stage, I thought nan lucifer was gone and I felt I didn’t person thing to suffer truthful I played a spot much freely. And then, I sewage into nan zone,” said Govind aft defeating Abhishek 13-21, 21-15, 21-17 for his maiden State elder title astatine nan CSN Trust hallway here.

“He made galore mistakes successful that 2nd game, he mislaid nan hit and I sewage in.”

And abruptly Abhishek, from Ernakulam, who had looked truthful inspired successful nan opening crippled appeared to person superior doubts astir himself successful nan 2nd crippled arsenic Govind levelled astatine 9 and past collapsed distant to a 19-15 lead pinch immoderate telling smashes.

The 2 were level for a awesome portion of nan decider but Abhishek gained a 15-12 lead. However, erstwhile Govind equalised astatine 15, nan erstwhile turned jittery and committed a bid of mistakes.

Andrea again

The top-seeded Andrea Sarah Kurien retained her State women’s title but she was besides stretched to 3 games by second-seed Farza Nazrin.

Farza, who trains astatine nan Prakash Padukone Academy successful Bengaluru, had mislaid nan under-19 last to Andrea present a mates of days agone but she appeared to person picked up immoderate valuable lessons from that encounter.

She looked amended and stronger initially and moved Andrea astir to return nan opening game. Andrea, from Ernakulam, appeared to beryllium successful immoderate discomfort astatine that stage.

“My weight training hasn’t been regular truthful my legs are really anemic now. The much I moved, nan much I sewage tired truthful I tried to beryllium really slow,” she said.

“But past successful nan 2nd set, I had nary choice. I really didn’t deliberation I’d triumph because I was really tired.”

But while her legs were weary, her mind didn’t springiness in. She grabbed nan openings that came her measurement and gained a 17-11 advantage successful nan 2nd crippled aft Farza messed up a flick and a smash. She hung connected to it and slow collapsed distant and ne'er looked back.

The results:

Men’s singles final: Govind Krishna (Koz) bt S. Abhishek (Ekm) 13-21, 21-15, 21-17. Semifinals: Govind bt Jacob Thomas 27-25, 21-13; Abhishek bt S. Akshit 23-21, 16-21, 21-15. Doubles final: M. Shyam Prasad & Vishnu Rajendran bt C.V. Hariprasad & Uday Prakash 20-22, 21-14, 21-14.

Women’s singles final: Andrea Sarah Kurien (Ekm) bt Farza Nazrin (Tvm) 14-21, 21-17, 21-9. Semifinals: Andrea bt Drisya Vijesh 21-15, 21-12; Farza bt C.H. Keerthika 18-21, 21-15, 21-13. Doubles final: Gayathri Nambiar & T.R. Gowri Krishna bt Meenakshi Vinu & Nanda Ghosh 21-12, 21-13.

Mixed doubles final: Edwin Joy & T.R. Gowri Krishna bt Rohit Jayakumar & Diya Arun 17-21, 21-17, 21-14.