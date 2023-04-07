Kerri-Anne Kennerley addresses sensational I'm A Celebrity exit after clash with Domenica Calarco

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has spoken retired astir her daze exit from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! connected Thursday night's episode.

The TV icon, 69, sensationally near nan jungle aft Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco branded her 'the astir self-centred b**** she's ever met' during a fiery spat.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential, Kerri-Anne was upset complete quitting wrong nan first week of nan show, but she 'loved' surviving successful nan campy pinch immoderate of nan 'fabulous' celebrated faces.

'I americium very disappointed that I couldn't stay,' she said, adding that the challenges were strenuous.

Kerri-Anne admitted that she'd ne'er camped earlier and 'never wanted to' until she entered nan jungle, but noted that she'd learned a batch astir camping life.

She besides addressed Dom's 'hurtful' comments earlier her exit.

'I americium a reliable aged vertebrate but that doesn't mean what group opportunity aren't hurtful,' she added.

'I besides conscionable wanted nan campy to cognize I americium not a horrible person. But you can't person regrets arsenic it's not really life works.'

The TV veteran's clip connected nan bid came to an extremity aft only 4 days successful nan South African jungle.

Drama unfolded erstwhile Kerri-Anne and Domenica took portion successful an eating situation alongside erstwhile Australian Idol judge Ian 'Dicko' Dickson and power big Woody Whitelaw, wherever they had to eat a assortment of animal testicles successful bid to triumph meal for nan remainder of nan group.

In nan challenge, a tennis racquet was spun successful nan mediate of a table, and whoever it landed connected had to chow down connected 1 of nan jungle delights.

At nan extremity of nan challenge, nan squad were offered 13 stars if they each ate nan shot of a kudu, which is simply a type of ample antelope.

She was upset complete quitting wrong nan first week of nan show, but she 'loved' surviving successful nan campy pinch immoderate of nan 'fabulous' celebrated faces

But Kerri-Anne wasn't having immoderate of it, moreover aft nan celebrities told her it 'tastes conscionable for illustration meatballs' and 'wasn't that bad'.

This caused Dom to spot reddish aft she took a wound and Kerri-Anne refused.

'Miss large statement lady, "Can't show maine what to do." I don't want your (make-up), I don't want your Revlon 1989 lipstick, doll,' she raged.

'It's not adjacent – it's not adjacent to everyone successful location who really tries. Why are you here, bro? Legit, actually, why are you here?!'

She past accused nan Studio 10 prima of having nary respect aliases decency for anyone but herself.

'Literally nary respect aliases decency for anyone other but yourself. I've ne'er met anyone truthful self-centred successful my life,' Dom continued.

When she returned to camp, Kerri-Anne said nan 'abuse' from Dom was 'overwhelming'.

'To beryllium called nan astir self-centred b***h she's ever met. And nan statement queen clip and clip again. I would person vanished [the challenge], if she would person finished. It was ne'er going to happen,' she said successful tears.

Upset astatine having to do 3 tests successful a row, Kerri-Anne past told her campmates she was leaving.

'I've made a choice, it was a difficult choice. Because I'd emotion to stay. But it's ne'er going to work. I thought it was very unfair. I sewage 3 tests successful a row,' she said.

'So, not against my amended judgement, because it is my amended judgement that I go.'

Kerri-Anne past uttered nan celebrated word, 'So, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

However, erstwhile Dicko, Dom and Woody returned to nan camp, they told a different type of events.

'It was beautiful clear that Kerri-Anne was not going to make an attempt,' Dom explained.

'I don't apologise for nan measurement I felt during nan situation. I deliberation I could person spoken better,' she continued.

'But nan deficiency of squad effort and support astatine that time, it was wholly selfish. It felt like, what are you moreover doing here?

'I don't cognize why she didn't opportunity nan words earlier we sewage to nan task. It was a discarded to maine that she was ne'er going to effort to eat nan ball.'

Taking to Twitter, viewers besides called Kerri-Anne a 'bad sport' and 'terrible asset', pinch galore questioning why she was connected nan show successful nan first place.

I'm a Celebrity continues Sunday astatine 7.30pm connected Channel 10