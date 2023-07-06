Kevin Costner’s estranged wife ordered to vacate his California home by the end of the month amid divorce

Kevin Coster’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, “has nary correct to occupy” his Santa Barbara residence, according to a ruling by a judge.

A infinitesimal bid obtained by NBC News outlines a judge’s determination requiring Baumgartner to “unconditionally vacate” her estranged husband’s residences by July 31.

The judge’s bid comes successful consequence to a petition by Costner to artifact Baumgartner from surviving successful his abstracted spot residence — a information to which his woman agreed successful their premarital agreement.

Baumgartner filed for divorcement from nan character connected May 1, citing irreconcilable differences.

The mates wed successful 2004 and were joined for 18 years and person 3 children together, 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace, 13.

In summation to nan judge’s ruling, nan infinitesimal bid includes Baumgartner’s consequence to Costner’s petition for a judge order. In her response, Baumgartner says Costner is asking a California tribunal “to precipitously footwear Mother and children retired of nan family’s home” moreover though location is nary kid support bid successful place.

“By requesting that nan Court instantly evict his family from nan marital residence earlier making an bid for kid support, Father is flagrantly ignoring nan financial needs of nan parties’ insignificant children, Baumgartner’s consequence reads, successful part.

Baumgartner had antecedently committed to voluntarily moving retired of nan location by August 31, 2023.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner astatine nan 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards astatine Barker Hangar connected Feb. 27, 2022 successful Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“This is simply a awesome undertaking and tin only beryllium accomplished pinch observant planning, peculiarly arsenic location are 3 insignificant children that must beryllium considered,” her consequence continued earlier noting that nan August deadline would “give her 50 days to find and move to a caller residence; fixed nan authorities of nan rental marketplace successful Santa Barbara, this is an expeditious but reasonable clip frame.”

Ultimately, nan judge’s conclusion called Baumgartner’s claims arsenic having nary reasonable grounds.

“The contentions made by Mother are without merit,” nan judge’s conclusion sounds successful part. “The Court has considered Father’s petition that Mother move by July 13 but connected equilibrium she should person much time; connected nan different hand, Mother’s projected conditional statement to move retired by nan extremity of August is not warranted nether these circumstances.”

In documents revenge later successful nan time connected July 5 successful Santa Barbara Superior Court, Baumgartner responded, saying Costner's suggested kid support payments were not capable to proceed their children's modular of surviving successful a location "anything close" to nan multi-million dollar beachfront compound they've grown up in. She besides cited nan family's propensity for eating out, catering ample parties, and walking via backstage pitchy arsenic costs she maintains their kids will request to support their modular of surviving erstwhile staying pinch her.

On May 2, a typical for Costner issued a connection to NBC News describing nan circumstances astir nan divorce “beyond his control.”

“It is pinch awesome sadness that circumstances beyond his power person transpired which person resulted successful Mr. Costner having to participate successful a dissolution of matrimony action,” nan actor’s rep states. “We inquire that his, Christine’s and their children’s privateness beryllium respected arsenic they navigate this difficult time.”

Neither Baumgartner nor Costner returned NBC News' petition for remark connected July 6.