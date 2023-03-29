Kevin Durant looks rusty in return from ankle sprain, but Suns still top Wolves

Nearly 7 weeks aft he was traded from nan Brooklyn Nets to nan Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant yet made his location debut pinch his caller team. He looked very overmuch for illustration a subordinate who had only suited up 3 times since Jan. 8 owed to various injuries, arsenic he vanished pinch 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists connected 5 of 18 from nan section successful nan Suns' 107-100 triumph complete nan Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Sometimes you tin want it excessively bad," Durant said. "A mates of those shots, I decidedly was rushing and trying to get it each backmost astatine once. I tin get successful my ain measurement sometimes, reasoning excessively much."

Durant was already sidelined pinch an MCL sprain erstwhile nan blockbuster woody to nonstop him from nan Nets to nan Suns went done astatine nan Feb. 9 waste and acquisition deadline. Nearly a period later, he made his Suns debut during a roadworthy travel and suited up 3 times -- each wins successful which nan Suns' discourtesy looked unstoppable. But conscionable arsenic it seemed for illustration nan new-look Suns were astir to commencement rolling, he sprained his ankle successful a freak mishap during pre-game warmups up of what was expected to beryllium his location debut connected March 8.

Finally, aft aggregate delays, Durant was capable to return nan level successful Phoenix connected Wednesday. Head coach Monty Williams tried to get him going early by moving nan opening group for him, but Durant missed a mid-range jumper. That turned retired to beryllium a spot of foreshadowing, arsenic nan usually automatic Durant struggled to find nan scope each nighttime long. His 5 of 18 shooting capacity was not only his slightest businesslike nighttime of nan season, it was conscionable nan 17th clip successful 982 regular play games that he changeable nether 28 percent from nan section connected astatine slightest 15 section extremity attempts, per Stathead.

"You look astatine nan shooting numbers, you're like, that's not Kevin," Suns caput coach Monty Williams said. "But I deliberation nan measurement he stayed pinch it, erstwhile he deed nan 3s successful nan 3rd quarter, like, that's Kevin. He's not gonna tally from those types of shots." (Durant really deed 2 3s successful nan 4th quarter, but nan constituent remains.)

The bully news for nan Suns is they sewage nan triumph anyway, and Durant is improbable to person immoderate shooting performances worse than this one. He besides still has six regular play games to shingle disconnected immoderate remaining rust earlier nan playoffs, which will get underway connected April 15.

As for nan postseason, nan Suns are locked successful a conflict pinch nan Los Angeles Clippers for nan No. 4 seed successful nan Western Conference. At 41-35, they clasp a half-game lead complete nan Clippers and are 2-1 up successful nan bid betwixt nan clubs pinch 1 crippled near to play connected nan last time of nan regular season.