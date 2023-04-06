Kevin Durant on why NBA 'seemed' tougher in 1980s and '90s: 'They got away with a lot of flagrant fouls'

To perceive immoderate ex-players show it, nan NBA successful nan 1980s and 1990s was a combat sport. Perimeter defenders could hand-check pinch impunity, each squad had an enforcer and, if 1 of today's stars were to recreation backmost successful time, he'd beryllium cowering successful nan area of nan locker room aft being served an elbow sandwich connected his first foray to nan paint. The crippled was conscionable harder backmost then, they say, and players were physically and mentally tougher.

Kevin Durant isn't buying each that. On an episode of his podcast, "The ETCs," published Wednesday, Durant said he's been watching aged crippled movie and, speech from immoderate uncalled flagrant fouls, doesn't deliberation that nan NBA was needfully much beingness backmost successful nan day.

"I spell backmost and watch a batch of that 90s film, 80s stuff, and they play beingness but I conscionable deliberation they sewage distant pinch a batch of flagrant fouls," Durant said. "And I deliberation that's why they telephone their era much beingness than ours. Because guys, we play beingness here, too. There's much space, but guys play physical, we sewage strong, diversion guys here, too. But I watched immoderate of those games, nan overgarment was clear, cipher was getting touched, it wasn't a batch of thief defense. But you did get a batch of flagrant fouls [that] didn't consequence into fines aliases getting kicked retired nan game, truthful it conscionable seemed for illustration it was a small tougher."

This is simply a clear-eyed assessment. If a "tougher" style of play is 1 successful which you're much apt to get a concussion without immoderate important reward being doled retired to nan feline who gave it to you, past no, nan convention isn't arsenic reliable arsenic it was erstwhile nan Bad Boys aliases Pat Riley's New York Knicks were clobbering drivers.

But nan crippled has evolved successful each sorts of areas that person thing to do pinch convulsive collisions astir nan rim. Freed from nan constraints of "illegal defense" rules, teams tin propulsion blase schemes astatine prima scorers, truthful offenses tin nary longer simply locomotion nan shot up, telephone a post-up aliases isolation play and unit a difficult double-team. Players are much skilled, specialists are virtually extinct and nan pace-and-space gyration has changed everything.

If a "tougher" style of play is 1 that is much physically and mentally taxing connected a possession-by-possession basis, 1 that requires players to screen much ground, make much decisions and alteration directions much often, past nan convention has ne'er been tougher than it is correct now. Just inquire Bad Boy Joe Dumars, nan NBA's executive vice president and caput of hoops operations.

"You person to admit that there's much gait successful nan crippled coming than before," Dumars told ESPN's Baxter Holmes recently. "The level is much spread, astir apt a batch much cutting. All of those things are factual. I don't deliberation there's immoderate statement to that. What it does to nan body, I presume, it astir apt stresses nan assemblage arsenic overmuch arsenic anything. I don't spot really personification could reason against that."

Even successful nan people of Durant's NBA career, which began successful 2007, nan convention has changed significantly. He is nan beneficiary of overmuch amended spacing than he had arsenic a rookie, and his per-game scoring numbers would look worse if gait had not skyrocketed leaguewide. The charismatic clasp of nan "gather step" and wide take of nan Eurostep person benefited violative players, and, mostly speaking, on-ball defenders are fixed little state to grab, clasp and different impede ballhandlers from getting wherever they want to go.

None of this, however, intends that what guys for illustration Durant do is easy, moreover if they often make it look that way. In nan 2021 playoffs, nan Milwaukee Bucks fundamentally dared Durant to hit them by themselves, knowing that it would beryllium exhausting for him to woody pinch P.J. Tucker harassing him connected each possession. For a not-at-all-fun time, watch that bid again and ideate having to transportation that violative load pinch that peculiar defender up successful your space, while having to protect nan rim and move onto smaller players connected nan different end.

In nan 2022 playoffs, nan Boston Celtics threw an service of big, long, beardown defenders astatine Durant, making him activity for each touch and stationing thief defenders successful driving lanes. If nan Phoenix Suns' opponents successful this year's playoffs get nan Celtics' crippled plan, it's because they made Durant arsenic uncomfortable arsenic he has ever looked successful his NBA career. And no, Boston did not perpetrate a azygous flagrant foul successful nan series.