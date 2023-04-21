Key Management Leader At Yoast SEO Steps Down via @sejournal, @martinibuster

Former co-owner of Yoast, Marieke van de Rakt, followed her husband, Joost de Valk, successful stepping distant from nan celebrated Yoast WordPress SEO Plugin company. The move ushers successful a caller era nether nan ownership of Newfold Digital.

Yoast SEO – Marieke van de Rakt

Yoast SEO plugin, arguably 1 of nan astir celebrated and important plugins successful nan world, was founded successful 2010 by Joost de Valk and co-owned pinch his wife, Marieke van de Rakt.

Marieke van de Rakt had galore roles astatine Yoast, including Managing Director, CEO, Creative trading head and her astir caller position astatine nan company, Chief Growth Officer.

She was pinch nan institution during a play of singular maturation erstwhile it grew from a bootstrapped plugin to nan a multi-million dollar institution employing complete 140 people.

Her departure follows nan waste of Yoast to nan starring web beingness solution provider, Newfold Digital, successful August 2021.

This milestone is portion of a dependable modulation distant from nan original squad of Marieke van de Rakt, Joost de Valk and his younger brother, Thijs de Valk to a squad arsenic portion of Newfold Digital.

Newfold Digital is location to apical brands specified arsenic Bluehost, HostGator, Web.com and Network Solutions.

Yoast SEO Company Culture Remains

Although nan institution is transitioning to caller leadership, galore of nan leaders wrong nan institution remain, ensuring that nan institution values nurtured by nan original squad proceed arsenic portion of its DNA.

Head of Marketing astatine Yoast SEO, Sam Alderson, commented connected really Yoast will proceed to beryllium nan aforesaid institution that group astir nan world are acquainted with.

Current Yoast COO Chaya Oosterbroek and CTO Derek Herman will proceed arsenic portion of nan activity astatine Yoast.

Sam offered nan pursuing observations to Search Engine Journal astir nan early of Yoast SEO:

“Chaya and Derek together are still moving nan institution arsenic our executive team.

We besides person a beardown activity squad supporting them and focusing connected what this adjacent shape of Yoast looks like.

Each of them are beardown believers successful WordPress and unfastened root and will transportation our ngo of “SEO for everyone” forward.

In that team, we person Taco, who is heavy progressive successful nan WordPress organization and is well-loved there.

Jono, our Head of SEO who has complete 10 years of acquisition successful nan SEO world and is besides very progressive successful nan halfway of WordPress continues astatine Yoast.

Myself arsenic Head of Branding, will besides activity to transportation guardant nan Yoast civilization and our halfway values.

Marieke is leaving america successful an fantabulous place, and since nan acquisition she has been sharing her knowledge pinch nan team.

We person a batch connected nan sky and everyone is excited to spot what this caller shape of Yoast looks like.”

The charismatic Yoast announcement stated:

“Whilst we’ll beryllium sad to spot Marieke leaving, it’s a affirmative reflection connected nan stableness of nan institution and marque that she’s capable to do truthful safely and happily.

Marieke has spent nan past fewer months moving pinch our teams, ensuring that her contented and imagination is passed connected successfully. “

New Phase for Yoast SEO

There is nary uncertainty that nan institution civilization of nurturing unfastened root done their contributions to nan WordPress halfway and to creating nan starring SEO plugin successful nan world will continue.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Gabriele Maltinti