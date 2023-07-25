Khan committed to ULEZ expansion but happy to look at ways to mitigate financial impact

Sadiq Khan is still committed to expanding nan Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) but is happy to look astatine caller ideas for ways to mitigate nan financial effect connected Londoners, Sky News understands.

The London mayor is understood to beryllium consenting to see measures arsenic agelong arsenic they do not trim nan policy's effectiveness astatine improving aerial quality.

Mr Khan's plans to grow ULEZ to encompass nan outer boroughs of London from 29 August person been blamed for Labour failing to return Boris Johnson's aged seat.

The alteration intends drivers crossed nan superior will look a £12.50 regular complaint unless their car meets stringent emissions rules.

A root adjacent to nan Labour politician said: "Sadiq has been clear he is listening to Londoners pursuing this by-election."

Critics reason nan strategy disproportionately affects poorer group who request to thrust for activity and discourages sole traders from extracurricular London taking activity wrong nan city.

Mr Khan's squad defended his ULEZ plan, saying only 1 retired of 10 cars driving successful outer London would look nan charge, pinch a £110m scrappage strategy to thief little earners upgrade their vehicles.

Party leaders urged to support greenish promises

Both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer person been urged not to driblet their parties' greenish policies aft nan Tories narrowly held connected to Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 495 votes.

After Uxbridge became nan party's sole triumph successful a group of 3 by-elections connected Thursday nan premier curate has travel nether renewed unit to dilute pledges designed to thief nan UK meet its promise of having a nett zero c system by 2050.

Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir has vowed to instrumentality pinch his greenish pledges, but said his statement would request to reflect and "learn nan lesson" complete really they are implemented.

Gove calls for relaxation of nett zero measures

It comes arsenic Housing Secretary Michael Gove warned against "treating nan origin of nan situation arsenic a belief crusade" and called for a relaxation of immoderate nett zero measures.

Mr Gove, who was situation caput erstwhile nan 2050 nett zero promise was made nether Theresa May's premiership, called for "thoughtful environmentalism".

He besides said he did not cognize whether nan prohibition connected caller petrol and diesel cars from 2030 was "perfectly calibrated" but said it was "achievable".