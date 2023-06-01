‘Kichcha 46’ teaser: A demonic Kichcha Sudeep in a violence-heavy actioner

The teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s much-anticipated film, tentatively called Kichcha 46, was unveiled by nan makers connected Sunday. The movie is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The two-minute teaser, pinch nan tagline ‘Demon War Begins’, originates pinch a voiceover that narrates, “a mini incident that happened successful a large story.” We spot a mangled autobus riding successful nan nighttime pinch conscionable nan driver and a mysterious man connected nan back. The man tin beryllium seen pulling bullets retired of nan wounds connected his assemblage and putting them successful his Whiskey, and we are soon shown nan aftermath of nan carnage that he had unleashed wrong nan bus.

When nan driver gets called successful by his leader wondering why contempt sending truthful galore men they couldn’t decorativeness him off, nan man (who we now realise is Sudeep) takes retired his shotgun and shoots nan driver. The autobus halts, Sudeep comes retired breaking unfastened nan windshield and sends a flare to awesome his troops. As nan reddish flare goes up, we spot wherever his victims are. The short teaser promises a rage-fuelled, violence-heavy movie connected cards and has surely matched nan large expectations from nan film.

Details regarding nan film’s title and remainder of nan formed are expected to beryllium announced soon.

Kichcha 46 has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. With euphony scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath, nan movie is produced nether Thanu’s V Creations banner. The movie will merchandise successful Kannada and Tamil.

Sudeep was past seen successful Upendra’s Kabzaa, nan sequel of which is presently successful production.

