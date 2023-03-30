Kill Boksoon Is A Little Like John Wick, But With A Very Korean Twist

Netflix's Kill Boksoon whitethorn spot immoderate comparisons to John Wick, but nan setup of its sidesplitting agencies harkens backmost to nan Korean intermezo industry.

Kill Boksoon may look to beryllium nan female type of John Wick, isolated from pinch a girl alternatively of a dog, but head Byun Sung-hyun has a unsocial inspiration for his world-building. Netflix's caller action film, arriving connected March 31, is group successful a type of South Korea that's location to countless "killing agencies" that raise assassins from younker to beryllium nan number 1 hitman successful nan industry. Protagonist Gil Boksoon (played by acclaimed character Jeon Do-yeon) presently holds that title, but erstwhile she breaks nan ineffable rules connected an assignment, she abruptly falls from her pedestal and becomes a target herself.

During a roundtable question and reply astir Kill Boksoon, nan filmmaker said to Screen Rant about his inspiration for creating an alternate beingness successful which assassins are a large-scale business successful South Korea pinch strict rules to travel and alliances made betwixt companies. Here's what he had to say:

Byun Sung-hyun: The world of killers and slayer companies is thing caller since nan John Wick series, from which I personally drew inspiration. I thought to myself, if there's thing caller to nan world, past what tin I adhd connected to that? I wanted to tie a parallel betwixt nan slayer manufacture and nan Korean intermezo and movie industry.

As for nan comedic aspects of it, because our movie speaks to irony, I wanted to bring successful comedic elements erstwhile what was being dealt pinch successful nan segment was nan astir serious, and vice versa. Where there's a batch of drama going on, I wanted to represent immoderate of nan heavier issues done that.

How Kill Boksoon's Killing Agencies Create Effective World-Building

Between nan Baba Yaga backstory and The Continental, it's easy to spot why John Wick is considered a masterclass successful world-building for its genre, but Kill Boksoon's mounting allows it to tie from very different sources to group itself apart. The Korean intermezo industry that Byun alludes to is simply a very absorbing lens done which to position nan sidesplitting agency, MK Ent., to which Boksoon belongs. After all, they enlistee children pinch promises of "debut" (aka, being sent connected their first charismatic assassination mission) and look up to their seniors arsenic 1 would a beloved character aliases idol.

Sol Kyung-gu plays Cha Min-kyu, nan CEO of MK Ent. and Boksoon's individual mentor, and his clasp complete nan manufacture is worthy of a spinoff movie successful and of itself. But nan characteristic that champion encapsulates nan subtle parallel successful Kill Boksoon is Kim Yeong-ji (Lee Yeon, who coincidentally played a younger type of Jeon Do-yeon successful Crash Course successful Romance). Currently a trainee successful nan company, she sees Boksoon arsenic her individual idol, and is herself faced pinch nan determination to stay loyal to nan manufacture that raised her aliases to nan female that inspires her.

Kill Boksoon will beryllium disposable to watercourse connected Netflix connected March 31.