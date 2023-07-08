Dondre Addison, nan KwaZulu-Natal man charged pinch nan sadistic sidesplitting of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant Leyton Fynn connected June 27, made a 2nd tribunal quality connected Friday.

The matter was postponed until August 29 arsenic investigations person not been finalised owed to an outstanding post-mortem report, among different issues. The authorities has opposed bail.

Fynn's family, successful greenish T-shirts base a photograph of nan slain teenager, were successful court. Family spokesperson Curt Desplaces said they accepted nan postponement successful nan dream it would guarantee "due diligence successful nan matter".

“We remainder successful nan dream that they do further investigations to guarantee a conviction. I don't person a problem. We are conscionable letting nan rule return its course,” he said.

Addison's family was besides coming successful court, pinch a female identifying herself arsenic Gloria Addison saying they were still shocked by what had happened.

Leyton was laid to remainder successful Dudley Street Cemetery successful Wentworth connected Thursday.

TimesLIVE

