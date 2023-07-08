'Killer' of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant makes second appearance in court

15 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. 'Killer' of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant makes second appearance in court

Dondre Addison, nan KwaZulu-Natal man charged pinch nan sadistic sidesplitting of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant Leyton Fynn connected June 27, made a 2nd tribunal quality connected Friday.

The matter was postponed until August 29 arsenic investigations person not been finalised owed to an outstanding post-mortem report, among different issues. The authorities has opposed bail. 

Fynn's family, successful greenish T-shirts base a photograph of nan slain teenager, were successful court. Family spokesperson Curt Desplaces said they accepted nan postponement successful nan dream it would guarantee "due diligence successful nan matter".

“We remainder successful nan dream that they do further investigations to guarantee a conviction. I don't person a problem. We are conscionable letting nan rule return its course,” he said.

Addison's family was besides coming successful court, pinch a female identifying herself arsenic Gloria Addison saying they were still shocked by what had happened.

Leyton was laid to remainder successful Dudley Street Cemetery successful Wentworth connected Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent publicity by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for nan first month.

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

Dutch PM Rutte meets king to discuss caretaker government

Dutch PM Rutte meets king to discuss caretaker government

2 hours ago
Big-hitting Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale

Big-hitting Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale

11 hours ago
Boks trash Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener at Loftus

Boks trash Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener at Loftus

12 hours ago
Verstappen charges to pole position for British GP

Verstappen charges to pole position for British GP

15 hours ago

Popular Article

Cyclone Biparjoy eases over Indian coast

Cyclone Biparjoy eases over Indian coast

21 hours ago
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

21 hours ago
As Biggest-ever airliner order marks first day of Paris Air Show

As Biggest-ever airliner order marks first day of Paris Air Show

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.