Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Kim Cattrall appeared to insinuate that her upcoming And Just Like That... cameo will beryllium her last return to nan Sex and nan City universe.

For six seasons and 2 follow-up films later, nan 66-year-old British-born character starred arsenic Samantha Jones successful nan seminal comedy-drama astir 4 azygous friends surviving successful New York City, which were released betwixt 1998 to 2010.

Yet, for years Cattrall had insisted that she had nary plans to reprise nan role, moreover giving Variety a definite “no” successful a 2022 question and reply erstwhile asked if hopeful fans could expect to spot her successful Max’s spin-off. She did not characteristic successful nan show’s first season.

However, earlier this month, nan Glamorous prima shocked fans when she announced that she would beryllium returning for a mini cameo successful nan play 2 finale of And Just Like That.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager connected NBC’s Friday (30 June) section of nan Today show astir nan experience, Catrall said: “It felt for illustration dipping my toed backmost successful clip and having a awesome afternoon.”

When asked by Hager whether it made her want to dip her toed “even further in”, nan character responded: “That’s arsenic acold arsenic I’m gonna go”.

Following up, Hager asked: “But did it make you opportunity goodbye to Samantha aliases no?”

“I don’t deliberation I’ll ever opportunity goodbye to Samantha,” Cattrall answered thoughtfully. “She’s for illustration a batch of different characters that I’ve done complete nan years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave maine truthful much, and I’m truthful appreciative of her.”

Cattrall’s return to nan domiciled comes amid a falling retired betwixt her and Sarah Jessica Parker, which nan erstwhile kickstarted successful October 2017 erstwhile she claimed that she was “never friends” pinch her co-stars.

Last year, Parker responded to Cattrall’s nationalist comments for nan first time, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that proceeding them had been “very painful”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

You tin find nan afloat timeline of their feud here.

On Wednesday (28 June), Cattrall revealed that earlier agreeing to nan cameo, she insisted connected bringing costume designer Pat Field back.

“Because I conscionable thought that if I’m gonna travel back, I gotta travel backmost pinch that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did,” she said.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays connected Sky Comedy and Now successful nan UK, and Max successful nan US.