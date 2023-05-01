Creamy, crunchy, tangy! It’s a Kimchi Tuna Salad Wrap! Packed pinch tuna, kewpie mayo, kimchi, avocado, cucumbers, and a spot of chili crisp – each snuggled into a wrap. So, truthful good!

The existent communicative is that I’m conscionable returning from picnic this week, and I consciousness 2 things equally:

After a week of French fries, I americium craving thing caller and delicious;

Blah, cooking.

Between unpacking, laundry (mine AND nan girls’), watering nan plants, getting backmost into routine, and nan nonstop house-reset tasks of picking up toys, dishes, and random junk… I americium conscionable emotion nan request for recipes that aren’t really recipes, ya know? Something wherever you conscionable drawback a mates things from nan shop aliases pantry and you’re fresh to spell – nary measuring, nary cooking, thing excessively precious.

Enter: THIS KIMCHI TUNA SALAD WRAP.

Here’s really you make it. Are you ready?

Kimchi Tuna Kewpie Mayo

That’s it! It’s creamy, it’s a small spot crunchy and tangy, and it’s afloat of protein. I person besides made this pinch shrimp and salmon! Same deal.

Mix and tuck into a wrap pinch immoderate cucumber, spinach, and/or avocado, and you’re connected your merry way.

I person been going done immoderate existent phases pinch this look – possibly that’s conscionable maine pinch tuna successful general? I will bargain a bunch of tuna successful bulk, a mates containers of kimchi, and a squeeze bottle of kewpie mayo (affiliate links) and fundamentally conscionable unrecorded disconnected of this wrap for highly accelerated and filling lunches, backmost to backmost to back, for days connected end.

And past I’ll deed my limit connected tuna and kimchi and I’ll return a break for a mates weeks. But judge enough, a mates weeks later, I’ll hop backmost connected nan train and get accelerated and furious pinch my kimchi tuna crockery wraps again.

I americium accelerated and furious this week. It’s easy, it’s filling, and it’s large connected flavor.

This kimchi tuna crockery wrap is an SOS lifesaver.

Description Creamy, crunchy, tangy! It’s a Kimchi Tuna Salad Wrap! Packed pinch tuna, kewpie mayo, kimchi, avocado, cucumbers, and a spot of chili crisp – each snuggled into a wrap. So, truthful good! Kimchi Tuna Salad: one 5 -ounce tin tuna , drained and flaked

one -ounce tin , drained and flaked 1/2 cup Korean-style kimchi , liquid drained and trim up into smaller pieces (optional)

, liquid drained and trim up into smaller pieces (optional) 1/4 cup kewpie mayo (regular mayo works, too) Optionals: 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger paste

sesame seeds aliases furikake for topping Wraps: 1 mashed avocado

mashed 1 mini cucumber , diced aliases sliced

mini , diced aliases sliced 1 – 2 teaspoons chili crisp (I for illustration nan Momofoku brand – affiliate link)

– teaspoons (I for illustration nan Momofoku brand – affiliate link) 2 whole atom wraps (I for illustration Joseph’s marque aliases Angelic Bakery) Cook Mode Prevent your surface from going acheronian Make nan Tuna Salad: Mix tuna, kimchi, and mayo. Add immoderate of nan other mix-ins you for illustration for flavor. DONESO! Make nan Wrap: Serve room temp aliases chilled. Spread nan wrap pinch nan avocado, propulsion nan cucumber connected top, and drizzle pinch chili crisp. So good! Notes This besides useful awesome successful a atom bowl! To compression nan liquid from nan kimchi, I conscionable put it successful my manus and compression it retired complete nan descend truthful there’s a spot little liquid. Then I often will conscionable skip nan cutting committee altogether and transportation it to a vessel and snip it up pinch a room scissors! You don’t person to do this, but I bask nan much finely chopped texture successful pinch nan tuna. Prep Time: 10 minutes

Category: Wrap

Method: Mix

Cuisine: Asian Fusion Keywords: tuna salad, kimchi recipe, tuna wrap

What Is Kimchi and Where Do I Buy It?

Kimchi is simply a staple of Korean cuisine and is usually eaten arsenic a broadside dish. It is made of chiefly fermented and salted vegetables for illustration Napa cabbage, Korean radish, and flavored pinch things for illustration outpouring onion, garlic, ginger, and gochugaru (for spice).

If you’ve ne'er had it earlier – I would opportunity it’s akin to sauerkraut, but it has bigger chunks and rather a spot much spice. It’s usually reddish / orangish successful colour from nan spices.

In this recipe, I for illustration cutting it down into smaller pieces (more shreddy successful texture) and utilizing it to operation successful pinch nan tuna and mayo, akin to really you mightiness adhd chopped-up pickles to a tuna salad.

I’ve recovered that you tin bargain kimchi astatine galore (most?) market stores, usually successful refrigerated jars correct successful nan nutrient section. I’ve besides seen it shelved successful nan refrigerated / dairy conception pinch nan different fermented products for illustration miso, sauerkraut, etc.

What Brand Of Kimchi Is Best For This?

Kimchi is comparatively caller to maine wrong nan past 10 years of my life, truthful my palate for kimchi is still comparatively new! Currently, I really emotion nan brands of kimchi that are astir reminiscent of sauerkraut – a spot much shreddy. Personally, nan brands I for illustration champion for this are:

Wildbrine Kimchi (affiliate link)

Cleveland Kraut Kimchi (affiliate link)

Can I Use Other Types Of Protein In Place Of Tuna?

Yes! I’ve utilized canned salmon and chopped cooked shrimp. Both delicious!

For a veg alternative, I would beat a jar of chickpeas to make a crumbled / crushed texture akin to that of nan tuna aliases salmon. Here’s a recipe that shows really to do that!

I person not made this pinch chickenhearted and I person mixed feelings astir combining chickenhearted and kimchi together. It conscionable doesn’t look correct for immoderate reason.

Can I Use Something Besides Kewpie Mayo?

Regular mayo perfectly works.

Kewpie mayo (affiliate link) is made pinch ovum yolks (instead of full eggs), truthful it tends to beryllium a spot richer, and it is besides seasoned pinch MSG which gives it a just-can’t-put-your-finger-on-it delicious, savory flavor.

Kewpie is made for nan Japanese market, but many chefs emotion Kewpie for tons of different uses!

What Type Of Wraps Do You Like Best?

My all-time favourite full wheat wraps are Joseph’s flax, oat bran, and full atom wraps. They are perfectly soft, flexible, and chewy. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH. Sadly, my section market shop is nary longer carrying them – I don’t cognize why, since I was buying astatine slightest 38 packages astatine a clip each clip I went there?!

My runner-up (and much readily available) favourite wraps are:

Mission Whole Wheat (these are really tortillas but they activity well)

Angelic Bakery Sprouted Whole Grain Wraps

How Long Can You Keep The Leftovers?

Honestly, I usually make this 1 batch astatine a time. The kimchi will springiness disconnected immoderate liquid arsenic it sits pinch nan tuna and nan mayo, which is fine, but it conscionable isn’t my favourite personally.

So I usually conscionable make each batch caller since it only takes astir 5 minutes to flip it together!

How Do You Get More Vegetables In This?

I almost ever propulsion successful a fistful of spinach. Chopped cucumbers are besides a awesome summation for immoderate freshness and crunch.

