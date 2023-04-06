King Charles backs research probing monarchy’s ties to slavery

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. King Charles backs research probing monarchy’s ties to slavery

King Charles has fixed his support to investigation that will analyse nan British monarchy’s links to slavery, Buckingham Palace said connected Thursday, aft a newspaper study said a archive showed a humanities relationship pinch a transatlantic enslaved trader.

The Guardian said an archive archive discovered by historiographer Brooke Newman showed that successful 1689 King William III had been fixed 1,000 pounds of shares successful nan Royal African Company (RAC) which was progressive successful nan proscription of thousands of slaves from Africa to nan Americas.

The precocious discovered archive was signed by Edward Colston, a enslaved waste and acquisition magnate whose history became wide known aft protesters pulled down a statue to him successful Bristol, southwest England, and threw it successful nan harbour during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Story continues beneath advertisement

“This is an rumor that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously,” Buckingham Palace said successful a statement.

The rumor of nan British Empire’s slavery links and calls for imaginable reparations from nan monarchy has been increasing successful nan Caribbean wherever Charles remains caput of authorities of a number of countries including Jamaica and nan Bahamas.

'More Commonwealth countries could trim ties aft Queen’s death'

2:21 More Commonwealth countries could trim ties aft Queen’s death

Buckingham Palace said nan royal family would thief to support an independent investigation task looking into immoderate links betwixt nan monarchy and slavery during nan precocious seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing entree to nan Royal Collection and nan Royal Archives.

Trending Now

The Palace highlighted a reside Charles made to Commonwealth leaders past June, erstwhile he said: “I cannot picture nan depths of my individual sorrow astatine nan suffering of truthful galore arsenic I proceed to deepen my ain knowing of slavery’s enduring impact.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

That process had continued pinch “vigour and determination” since Charles succeeded his mother connected nan throne past September, it said.

There were a protests and calls for an apology for slavery erstwhile Charles’s eldest and now heir Prince William went connected circuit pinch his woman to nan Caribbean successful March past year.

“Given nan complexities of nan issues it is important to research them arsenic thoroughly arsenic possible,” nan Palace connection said. “It is expected that nan investigation will reason successful September 2026.”

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Barbara Lewis)

More
Source Globalnews

Related Article

Fat fishermen face ban on working at sea unless they get their BMI below 35 under new medical rules 

Fat fishermen face ban on working at sea unless they get their BMI below 35 under new medical rules 

31 minutes ago
Ron DeSantis escalates war with Disney with threats of hotel taxes, road tolls

Ron DeSantis escalates war with Disney with threats of hotel taxes, road tolls

33 minutes ago
Clarence Thomas breaks silence on billionaire Republican mega donor showering him with gifts

Clarence Thomas breaks silence on billionaire Republican mega donor showering him with gifts

34 minutes ago
Two British sisters in their 20s are killed in West Bank shooting 

Two British sisters in their 20s are killed in West Bank shooting 

34 minutes ago
Paul Cattermole dies at 46: Live updates as S Club 7 fans and stars pay tribute to singer 

Paul Cattermole dies at 46: Live updates as S Club 7 fans and stars pay tribute to singer 

34 minutes ago
Moment a Russian warplane explodes in huge fireball over Donetsk

Moment a Russian warplane explodes in huge fireball over Donetsk

34 minutes ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

17 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

17 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

17 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

17 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.