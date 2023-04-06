King Charles backs research probing monarchy’s ties to slavery

4 hours ago

King Charles has fixed his support to investigation that will analyse nan British monarchy’s links to slavery, Buckingham Palace said connected Thursday, aft a newspaper study said a archive showed a humanities relationship pinch a transatlantic enslaved trader.

The Guardian said an archive archive discovered by historiographer Brooke Newman showed that successful 1689 King William III had been fixed 1,000 pounds of shares successful nan Royal African Company (RAC) which was progressive successful nan proscription of thousands of slaves from Africa to nan Americas.

The precocious discovered archive was signed by Edward Colston, a enslaved waste and acquisition magnate whose history became wide known aft protesters pulled down a statue to him successful Bristol, southwest England, and threw it successful nan harbour during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

“This is an rumor that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously,” Buckingham Palace said successful a statement.

The rumor of nan British Empire’s slavery links and calls for imaginable reparations from nan monarchy has been increasing successful nan Caribbean wherever Charles remains caput of authorities of a number of countries including Jamaica and nan Bahamas.

Buckingham Palace said nan royal family would thief to support an independent investigation task looking into immoderate links betwixt nan monarchy and slavery during nan precocious seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing entree to nan Royal Collection and nan Royal Archives.

The Palace highlighted a reside Charles made to Commonwealth leaders past June, erstwhile he said: “I cannot picture nan depths of my individual sorrow astatine nan suffering of truthful galore arsenic I proceed to deepen my ain knowing of slavery’s enduring impact.”

That process had continued pinch “vigour and determination” since Charles succeeded his mother connected nan throne past September, it said.

There were a protests and calls for an apology for slavery erstwhile Charles’s eldest and now heir Prince William went connected circuit pinch his woman to nan Caribbean successful March past year.

“Given nan complexities of nan issues it is important to research them arsenic thoroughly arsenic possible,” nan Palace connection said. “It is expected that nan investigation will reason successful September 2026.”

