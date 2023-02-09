King Davids makes it a triple jump hat-trick, but this one was by just 1cm

Lleyton Davids pulled retired nan longest leap of his profession to unafraid a 1cm triumph successful nan triple jump astatine nan nationalist championships successful Potchefstroom connected Friday, holding disconnected 2 New Zealand brothers whose dada erstwhile held nan South African grounds successful this event.

In a tight title wherever nan apical 3 were separated by conscionable 7cm, Boland-based Davids, 21, floated to 16.92m connected his first effort to unafraid his 3rd consecutive crown, a chemoreceptor up of North West University student Welrè Olivier, 20, connected 16.91.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Olivier, successful nan colours of Vaal Triangle but who competed for nan Kiwis astatine nan world inferior championships past year, ended 3rd connected 16.85.

Welrè, who was calved successful SA earlier moving pinch his family to New Zealand earlier he was a twelvemonth old, collapsed nan underwhelming 16.22m Kiwi grounds that had stood for 45 years erstwhile he went 16.48, besides successful Potchefstroom successful February.

The 2 brothers, who grew up successful Vereeniging aft moving backmost to beryllium person to an ailing grandparent, scheme to proceed competing for New Zealand.

Their begetter Wikus group nan 16.89 SA grounds successful 1994, which stood for a decade until Khotso Mokoena collapsed it and past improved it to its existent 17.35m successful 2014.