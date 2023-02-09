King Davids makes it a triple jump hat-trick, but this one was by just 1cm

3 hours ago
Lleyton Davids pulled retired nan longest leap of his profession to unafraid a 1cm triumph successful nan triple jump astatine nan nationalist championships successful Potchefstroom connected Friday, holding disconnected 2 New Zealand brothers whose dada erstwhile held nan South African grounds successful this event.

In a tight title wherever nan apical 3 were separated by conscionable 7cm, Boland-based Davids, 21, floated to 16.92m connected his first effort to unafraid his 3rd consecutive crown, a chemoreceptor up of North West University student Welrè Olivier, 20, connected 16.91.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Olivier, successful nan colours of Vaal Triangle but who competed for nan Kiwis astatine nan world inferior championships past year, ended 3rd connected 16.85.

Welrè, who was calved successful SA earlier moving pinch his family to New Zealand earlier he was a twelvemonth old, collapsed nan underwhelming 16.22m Kiwi grounds that had stood for 45 years erstwhile he went 16.48, besides successful Potchefstroom successful February.

The 2 brothers, who grew up successful Vereeniging aft moving backmost to beryllium person to an ailing grandparent, scheme to proceed competing for New Zealand.

Their begetter Wikus group nan 16.89 SA grounds successful 1994, which stood for a decade until Khotso Mokoena collapsed it and past improved it to its existent 17.35m successful 2014.

All 3 jumpers connected Friday were denied personal-best position because of beardown upwind assistance that brought a large day thunderstorm to nan McArthur stadium that ended nan day’s proceedings prematurely.

The only different badge arena to beryllium decided connected nan time was nan decathlon, won by Fredriech Pretorius connected 7,483 points to reclaim nan title he past won successful 2019. 

Earlier, nan men’s 200m, expected to beryllium 1 of nan highlights of nan meet, suffered 3 awesome casualties.

Defending champion Sinesipho Dambile won his power successful nan greeting but was scratched from nan semifinals while Luxolo Adams collapsed retired of his semifinal, pulling up midway.

SA record-holder Clarence Munyai didn’t moreover statement up because of injury. The last is scheduled for Saturday.

Prudence Sekgodiso cantered to triumph successful her women’s 800m power successful 2 min 07.92 sec to spot disconnected Charne Swart successful 2:08.32.

Miranda Coetzee will effort a uncommon 200m-400m double connected Saturday, a feat achieved by only 3 section athletes this millennium, Justine Palframan, Heide Seyerling-Quinn and Marcus le Grange. 

The conception of programme held complete from Friday will beryllium completed connected Saturday, though a last schedule of events has yet to beryllium announced. 

