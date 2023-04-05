Kings list Fox, Sabonis and several others as questionable for Friday’s game vs. Warriors

The Kings person discussed nan anticipation of shutting down immoderate of their champion players successful caller days arsenic they hole for their first playoff quality since 2006.

That could hap arsenic soon arsenic Friday erstwhile they play big to nan Golden State Warriors successful what was thought to beryllium a imaginable first-round playoff preview. The Kings listed 4 starters and respective cardinal reserves connected their wounded study for Friday’s crippled astatine Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle), Kevin Huerter (knee), Keegan Murray (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Trey Lyles (shoulder), Malik Monk (leg) and Davion Mitchell (knee) are listed arsenic questionable. Matthew Dellavedova, who underwent room Wednesday to repair a fractured scale finger, is out.

The Kings (48-32) are 3rd successful nan Western Conference pinch 2 games remaining successful nan regular season. The Warriors (42-38) are sixth. If they clasp their existent positions successful nan standings, nan Kings and Warriors will meet successful nan first information of nan playoffs.

The Kings still person a chance to drawback nan Memphis Grizzlies for nan No. 2 seed. In bid for that to happen, nan Kings would person to triumph their past 2 games against nan Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The Grizzlies would besides person to suffer their past 2 games against nan Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A triumph by nan Warriors connected Friday mightiness thief Sacramento debar a first-round bid against nan defending NBA champions. The Warriors would move up to 5th successful nan West. The Los Angeles Clippers would autumn to sixth, astatine slightest temporarily.

The Kings went 3-1 against nan Clippers during nan regular season. They are 1-2 against nan Warriors going into Friday’s game. The Warriors hit nan Kings 130-125 connected Oct. 23 and 116-113 connected Nov. 7 successful San Francisco. The Kings hit nan Warriors 122-115 connected Nov. 13 successful Sacramento.

