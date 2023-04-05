Kobo's New Book Subscription Puts Kindle and Audible on Notice

Postmodern Studio/Shutterstock.com

Digital bookseller Kobo launched its premium subscription, Kobo Plus, successful nan United States this week. The scheme comes successful 3 tiers, Kobo Plus Read, Kobo Plus Listen, and Kobo Plus Read & Listen. Its wide action of titles and debased monthly value could situation Amazon’s integer book dominance.

Kobo Plus plans commencement astatine conscionable $7.99 monthly for nan Read and Listen plans. The programme costs $9.99 per period for unlimited ebooks and audiobooks. For comparison, Kindle Unlimited, which offers only ebooks, costs $9.99 monthly, and Audible Plus, which focuses connected audiobooks, costs $7.95 monthly. Amazon owns some Kindle Unlimited and Audible Plus, and nan value of some subscriptions would beryllium $18 monthly arsenic opposed to $9.99 connected Kobo Plus.

The worth of nan caller subscription work grows erstwhile you see really galore titles are disposable from Kobo compared to Amazon-owned services. Kobo Plus offers complete 1.3 cardinal ebook titles and 100,000 audiobooks that users tin publication and perceive to unlimitedly. Compare that to a cardinal ebook titles connected Kindle Unlimited and 11 1000 audiobook titles connected Audible Plus.

It’s besides worthy noting that you get a Kobo audiobook in installments connected nan Listen plans, allowing you to prime immoderate premium audiobook title not included successful nan subscription plan. This is nan balanced of an Audible in installments you get erstwhile subscribing to Audible Premium Plus, which costs astir $15 per month.

And it’s not conscionable nan subscription work that Kobo is challenging Amazon with. The institution is besides releasing a caller eReader, nan Kobo Elipsa 2E, successful nan United States this week. The instrumentality features a 10.3-inch E ink display, 32GB of storage, and an included stylus for taking notes. The Elipsa 2E could perchance springiness nan Kindle Oasis a tally for its money. It’s disposable for preorder now and will beryllium disposable for waste starting April 19th.