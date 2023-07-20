Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares

“Handré had it akin pinch nan British and Irish Lions [in 2021], erstwhile he had a knee problem, didn’t person a batch of playing clip and he helped america to hit nan Lions.

“They person shown they tin spell into a large tourney aliases bid moreover though they person had a awesome injury. If they are medically cleared they will beryllium picked.”

There was besides bully news for prop Ox Nche, who injured his pectoral musculus soon earlier nan opening Rugby Championship lucifer pinch Australia. 

“If he is medically cleared he will travel into nan operation [for nan warm-up games]. After [that kind] of wounded location is not a batch you tin do, astir apt conscionable support it still successful a sling.

“He was pinch america successful nan gym, engaged pinch his ain rehab programme and nan worldly that he is allowed to do. After talking to nan aesculapian team, he is astir apt 4 to 5 weeks distant from playing again.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent publicity by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

25 minutes ago
News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

25 minutes ago
News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

25 minutes ago
News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

25 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.