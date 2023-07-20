Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares

“Handré had it akin pinch nan British and Irish Lions [in 2021], erstwhile he had a knee problem, didn’t person a batch of playing clip and he helped america to hit nan Lions.

“They person shown they tin spell into a large tourney aliases bid moreover though they person had a awesome injury. If they are medically cleared they will beryllium picked.”

There was besides bully news for prop Ox Nche, who injured his pectoral musculus soon earlier nan opening Rugby Championship lucifer pinch Australia.

“If he is medically cleared he will travel into nan operation [for nan warm-up games]. After [that kind] of wounded location is not a batch you tin do, astir apt conscionable support it still successful a sling.

“He was pinch america successful nan gym, engaged pinch his ain rehab programme and nan worldly that he is allowed to do. After talking to nan aesculapian team, he is astir apt 4 to 5 weeks distant from playing again.”

