Korean Youth Hostel Once a Site of Interrogation and Torture

The lodging successful cardinal Seoul has a batch to urge it. The rooms are tidy and affordable capable for K-pop fanatics connected a fund and families successful request of tons of abstraction connected vacation. It’s perched astatine nan guidelines of Namsan, nan scenic, leafy upland highest successful nan bosom of town. There’s moreover a rooftop pinch panoramic views of nan city.

Just don’t effort to spell to nan basement.

Namsan, pinch its winding trails and springtime cherry blossoms, has agelong been a apical destination for visitors successful Seoul. Not agelong ago, though, “going to Namsan” meant thing different, thing sinister.

The building was typically utilized during South Korea’s postwar authoritarian years arsenic a euphemism for bringing pro-democracy protesters to nan Korean Central Intelligence Agency office and interrogating them. Torture was common, and 1 of nan preferred venues was nan basement of nan Seoul Municipal Youth Hostel, which erstwhile housed nan K.C.I.A.

The building now stands arsenic a awesome of nan country’s tangled narration pinch nan past and nan present, though its shameful estimation hardly seemed to registry pinch guests who milled astir successful nan lobby connected a caller afternoon, requesting bath towels from reception and taking cheery group photos.