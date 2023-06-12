Korean Youth Hostel Once a Site of Interrogation and Torture

South Korea Dispatch
A building wherever South Korean dissidents were interrogated and tortured by a powerful authorities agency is now location to a celebrated younker hostel.
The lodging successful cardinal Seoul has a batch to urge it. The rooms are tidy and affordable capable for K-pop fanatics connected a fund and families successful request of tons of abstraction connected vacation. It’s perched astatine nan guidelines of Namsan, nan scenic, leafy upland highest successful nan bosom of town. There’s moreover a rooftop pinch panoramic views of nan city.
Just don’t effort to spell to nan basement.
Namsan, pinch its winding trails and springtime cherry blossoms, has agelong been a apical destination for visitors successful Seoul. Not agelong ago, though, “going to Namsan” meant thing different, thing sinister.
The building was typically utilized during South Korea’s postwar authoritarian years arsenic a euphemism for bringing pro-democracy protesters to nan Korean Central Intelligence Agency office and interrogating them. Torture was common, and 1 of nan preferred venues was nan basement of nan Seoul Municipal Youth Hostel, which erstwhile housed nan K.C.I.A.
The building now stands arsenic a awesome of nan country’s tangled narration pinch nan past and nan present, though its shameful estimation hardly seemed to registry pinch guests who milled astir successful nan lobby connected a caller afternoon, requesting bath towels from reception and taking cheery group photos.
The pleasant, shaded way toward nan lodging is lined pinch subtle, easy-to-miss nods to Korean history. A mini plaque connected nan crushed is engraved pinch nan words “Trail of National Humiliation,” a reference to nan adjacent location wherever nan Japanese resident-general of Korea lived during Japan’s business of nan Korean Peninsula, which ended successful 1945.
The Sixth Bureau Building, different K.C.I.A. torture site, is besides successful nan vicinity. That building, pinch its unique reddish exterior, has a mock interrogation bunker that visitors tin position arsenic an audio way plays ominous voices overhead.
In Korean, nan number six is pronounced yuk, which is different connection for meat. “They opportunity that group were taken to nan Sixth Bureau to beryllium butchered for illustration meat,” said nan Seung-phil, a erstwhile head astatine nan hostel.
During nan Korean War, South Korea was virtually leveled, and for illustration a dragon rising from a ditch — an aged Korean saying — a caller federation was born. Observing what remains and what has fallen to ruin aliases been destroyed — aliases revived — is an workout successful knowing nan country’s nationalist identity.
“History is not without words; it is only erstwhile it is not spoken of that it is silent,” sounds a flyer for nan Sixth Bureau Building memorial site.
In Seoul, gleaming high-rise buildings building complete meticulously maintained ruins making love to nan Joseon Dynasty, whose rulers governed Korea from nan 14th period until nan opening of nan 20th, erstwhile nan state became a Japanese protectorate. The business lasted for much than 3 decades earlier Japan surrendered to nan Allies astatine nan extremity of World War II.
Korea was past rocked by a civilian warfare betwixt nan communists successful nan North and nan U.N.-backed forces successful nan South. The unit near nan peninsula cleaved successful half.
In nan South, nationalist monuments burned and strafed during nan Korean War were rebuilt pinch precision and fidelity arsenic symbols of nationalist pride. But remnants of Japanese assemblage norm were deliberately demolished successful South Korea arsenic precocious arsenic nan 1990s.
The K.C.I.A. headquarters, however, wherever screams erstwhile echoed done hallways, has been allowed to stand. Some spot it arsenic a basal reminder of nan country’s flirtation pinch autocracy, others opportunity it represents a bitter section that galore would alternatively forget.
When Kang Yong-joo was a aesculapian student successful his early 20s, he was accused of distributing pro-communist worldly and tortured astatine Namsan successful 1985. He said galore survivors of nan K.C.I.A. suffer from post-traumatic accent and repressed memories. It’s not uncommon for victims to “feel sick erstwhile they spot Namsan,” said Mr. Kang, who has seldom revisited nan mountain.
The K.C.I.A. was erstwhile nan astir powerful institution successful South Korea, established successful 1961 pinch nan thief of nan American authorities aft a successful coup led by nan South Korean dictator Park Chung-hee. A State Department charismatic erstwhile described nan agency arsenic “a operation of nan Gestapo and nan Soviet K.G.B.” Its practices besides included extortion, lobbying American lawmakers and intimidating Korean immigrants successful nan United States.
The office connected Namsan were built successful 1973. That aforesaid year, Choe Jong-gil, a rule professor astatine Seoul National University, was tortured to decease during interrogation. Some historians judge he was nan first unfortunate to beryllium killed astatine nan site. The right-wing authorities maintained that he caused his ain decease by jumping from a window.
“In nan lawsuit of Namsan, it’s really benignant of promiscuous nan measurement nan past and nan coming interact,” said Bruce Cumings, a historiographer and nan writer of “Korea’s Place In nan Sun.” “The largest Japanese Shinto shrine during nan assemblage play was connected Namsan. It sewage destroyed instantly aft liberation successful 1945.”
In its place, nan Korean authorities built a ample statue of An Jung-geun, nan Korean nationalist who assassinated Japanese premier curate Ito Hirobumi successful 1909. “So you had a replacement of a Japanese awesome pinch 1 of nan biggest symbols of Korean guidance to nan Japanese,” Mr. Cumings said.
The K.C.I.A. underwent a bid of changes aft South Korea’s pro-democracy activity and is now called nan National Intelligence Service.
At nan hostel, unit members are speedy to grin and shake hands guests, and nan unfussy rooms pinch bare walls and bunk beds make it difficult to ideate nan suffering that erstwhile took spot successful these aforesaid quarters. Most visitors are blissfully unaware of nan history.
The section government, which owns and operates nan lodging successful collaboration pinch a nonprofit, took pains to make nan building a welcoming spot for young people, opening successful 2006. During nan pandemic, nan building was turned into a curen center. More recently, renovations were made to modernize nan rooms arsenic visitors flocked backmost to Seoul.
The basement is now tally by nan Seoul Emergency Operations Center and is strictly disconnected limits to civilians.
Han Hong-gu, a history professor astatine Sungkonghoe University successful Seoul, said he wants nan lodging to beryllium turned into a depository dedicated to nan democratization of South Korea. In 2009, erstwhile nan Seoul City Government considered destroying nan erstwhile K.C.I.A. buildings connected Namsan, Mr. Han, 63, organized a run opposing nan plan.
“Some buildings should beryllium kept to thatch nan later generations lessons of history,” he said. “A tract of acheronian history should beryllium preserved.”
Near nan entranceway of nan hostel, a nondescript mailbox invites visitors to constitute letters reflecting connected quality rights. Hwang Eui-sun, who utilized to activity astatine nan lodging arsenic president of nan nonprofit, said nan mailbox didn’t person immoderate existent usability these days, but was location arsenic a “symbol of remembrance for nan roadworthy to democracy.”
Cobwebs person gathered astir it.
Jin Yu Young and Choe Sang-Hun contributed reporting.
Lauretta Charlton is an editor connected nan International table successful Seoul, wherever she oversees sum of Southeast Asia and nan Koreas. She was antecedently an editor connected nan National table and nan editor of nan play Race/Related newsletter. More astir Lauretta Charlton
A type of this article appears successful people connected , Section
A
, Page
4
of nan New York edition
pinch nan headline:
In Seoul, Grim Memories Linger astatine nan Foot of a Mountain. Order Reprints | Today’s Paper | Subscribe