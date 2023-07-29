Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

17 hours ago
(Image credit: Hulu/HGTV/20th Century Studios)

Barbiecore has taken complete personage fashion, pinch everybody from Machine Gun Kelly to Sydney Sweeney to Beyoncé showing disconnected nan pinkish numbers successful their wardrobe. The pinkish craze has only gotten stronger, too, since Barbie began its record-setting run astatine nan container office. Celebs for illustration Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall and Rachel Zegler person joined successful nan inclination of getting each dressed up to return successful Greta Gerwig’s flick starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — and of people they were looking top-notch arsenic Barbie girls successful a Barbie world.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were all astir nan Barbiecore trend erstwhile they took nan younger members of nan Kardashian-Jenner family tree to Barbie World recently, and they moreover added pink items to their SKIMS and Good American offerings. Their older sister wasn’t to beryllium outdone, however, arsenic Kourtney Kardashian went each retired successful her pinkish jorts and matching jacket, arsenic you tin spot from her Instagram Stories: 

Instagram Stories

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

The reality star, who is expecting her first kid pinch hubby Travis Barker, precocious showed disconnected her babe bump successful a pinkish bikini, which she matched pinch Addison Rae. She wasn’t nan only celebrated look to stone nan jorts for a Barbie screening, however, arsenic Rachel Zegler sported her ain denim while showing disconnected her perfectly pinkish heels connected Instagram: 

Instagram Stories

(Image credit: Rachel Zegler's Instagram Stories)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes character has really been in her Barbie era for a while, and nan aforesaid tin astir apt beryllium said for HGTV characteristic Christina Hall. The Christina connected nan Coast prima has been celebrating Barbie successful a large way, arsenic portion of nan location and farming network’s new title show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. She afloat looked nan portion successful a stunning, sparkly pinkish and bluish number astatine world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s movie successful Los Angeles successful early July: 

Christina Hall attends nan World Premiere of "Barbie" astatine Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall connected July 09, 2023 successful Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Barbie has achieved immoderate chaotic stats successful conscionable its first week successful theaters, on pinch Oppenheimer, arsenic group return successful nan “Barbenheimer” double feature. Margot Robbie’s movie has made complete half a cardinal dollars worldwide successful conscionable 1 week, truthful I’m judge we tin expect to proceed seeing different celebrities show retired for their trips to nan theater. 

Halle Bailey of The Little Mermaid and Sarah Hyland were 2 of nan astir caller stars to show disconnected their Barbie-inspired wardrobe (though we’re benignant of more obsessed pinch their hair). As mentioned earlier, Sydney Sweeney rocked nan Barbiecore successful promotion of her ain upcoming movie, Anyone But You, and Beyoncé went hardcore pinch her ain design for a capacity connected her Renaissance tour.

Barbie received a rave reappraisal from CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable, who gave nan movie 4.5 retired of 5 stars, and other critics agreed that nan movie balanced tons of laughs pinch beardown societal commentary. The movie is successful theaters now if you haven’t jumped connected nan bandwagon yet — conscionable don’t hide to rock your ain Barbiecore! You tin besides return a look astatine our 2023 movie merchandise calendar to spot what different big summertime releases are headed our way. 

