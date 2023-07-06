Kristen Bell posted an A-list group photo from Idaho that will blow your mind

Talk astir 1 star-studded dinner.

Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard embarked connected what appears to beryllium a summer vacation pinch their daughters Lincoln and Delta. Along nan way, they stopped successful Idaho astatine South Fork Lodge wherever they casually joined an A-list group of Hollywood stars for a scenic meal.

“The Good Place” prima shared a photograph of nan gathering successful an Instagram slideshow connected July 7.

Among nan celebs seen smiling for nan group photograph are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and partner Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

@kristenanniebell via Instagram

Towards nan backmost of nan agelong eating array is Jimmy Fallon, CNN's Jake Tapper and his woman Jennifer Marie Brown, and writer Tim Curcio and woman Meaghan Curcio.

The database continues pinch character Shiri Appleby, YouTuber Mark Rober and galore more.

Bell besides tagged Molly McNearney, who is joined to Jimmy Kimmel. According to nan Idaho State Journal, the late-night talk show big bought South Fork Lodge successful Swan Valley successful 2020 pinch his business partner, Oliver White.

People successful nan post’s remark conception shared their thoughts connected nan group of celebs, pinch 1 personification writing, “Holy crap thats a array of legends.”

“Going spot by spot astatine that meal was conscionable nan gift that kept connected giving lol,” different personification added.

“I’m conscionable imagining being successful a mini Idaho airdrome and seeing this hoard of A-listers arriving lmao,” 1 personification commented, while different wrote, “There are truthful galore celebrated group successful that meal photo.”

Bell’s slideshow besides includes a saccharine threat of Shepard giving her a buss connected nan head, their girl connected a stone successful a waterfall arsenic good arsenic nan brace posing and giving bid signs pinch 1 of their daughters.

There’s besides Shepard enjoying nan scenic position and him holding 1 of his daughters.

Bell captioned nan post, “Idaho, section 1,” meaning location mightiness beryllium much chapters to this family nosy vacation.

Shepard, connected his end, shared a much behind-the-scenes look astatine their clip connected nan road. The comedian posted photos of him and his daughters cleaning their RV's windshield.

“The family that removes Big Brown’s bugs together stays together/rides for free,” he joked connected nan Instagram post.