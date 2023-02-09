KTLA News Director Pete Saiers Exits Station After 2 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Another shakeup is afoot successful nan news section of LA’s Nexstar-owned KTLA, this clip down nan scenes. The station’s news director, Pete Saiers, is out. The station’s unit was conscionable informed of his abrupt exit. His past time was today. The charismatic stance is that Saiers and nan guidance mutually agreed to not renew his contract, I hear. Deadline has reached retired to KTLA and genitor Nexstar for comment.

“I convey everyone for nan privilege of having been portion of this talented and dedicated team,” Saiers wrote successful a little farewell note. “Take attraction of each other. And return attraction of nan loyal audience.”

Saiers’ exit comes six months aft he was caught successful a large wind of contention complete nan measurement nan position handled nan departure of news anchor Lynnette Romero aft 24 years. Romero’s Weekend Morning News co-anchor Mark Mester was suspended — and later fired — aft slamming his bosses on-air for failing to springiness Romero a due sendoff.

Saiers, who started astatine KTLA connected April 21 2021, came to Los Angeles from Seattle position KING wherever he was news director. From 2007-2018, he was astatine KPIX successful San Francisco.

Before becoming news director, Saiers worked arsenic a reporter, producer, executive shaper and managing editor astatine section TV stations.

