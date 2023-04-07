Kylie Jenner shows off her jaw-dropping curves in a hot pink bikini as she relaxes in a pool

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com and Amy Lamare For Dailymail.Com

Published: 02:18 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 02:18 BST, 7 April 2023

Kylie Jenner put her formidable shape connected show successful sizzling caller bikini snaps, shared pinch her 386M followers connected Thursday.

The articulator kit mogul, 25 - who precocious promoted caller Kylie Cosmetics products pinch a red basking photoshoot - looked unthinkable successful a basking pinkish bikini that showed disconnected her toned midriff and ample cleavage.

'Special energy,' nan mom-of-two captioned nan snaps, which saw her soaking successful a sizable outdoor pool, pinch a picturesque position of nan mountains down her.

The reality TV prima besides showed disconnected her pert derrière while leaning backmost against nan separator of nan pool.

Kylie wore her agelong acheronian tresses down for nan dip successful nan pool, cascading down her back.

Hot pink! Kylie Jenner put her formidable shape connected show successful sizzling caller bikini snaps, shared pinch her 386M followers connected Thursday

Sizzling! The articulator kit mogul, 25, looked unthinkable successful a basking pinkish bikini that showed disconnected her toned midriff and ample cleavage

Kylie accessorized pinch a brace of golden hoops for her nosy successful nan sun.

As for glam, she appeared to beryllium wearing a touch of peach blush and ray mascara.

She besides shared 2 close-up shots, arsenic she proudly showed disconnected her spectacular physique a small complete a twelvemonth aft giving commencement to her 2nd kid - boy Aire.

Another person threat showed her adjusting nan bottoms of her bikini.

She besides took to her Instagram Stories successful a sizzling golden bikini apical and Chanel sunglasses.

It comes aft Jenner sent temperatures soaring while precocious promoting nan merchandise of her caller Kylash mascara and matte liquid eyeshadow.

She donned a occurrence motor red, tegument tight harvest apical and matching skirt arsenic she struck respective sexy poses.

The brunette beauty tucked nan conduit of Kylash mascara into nan waistband of her leggings successful 1 changeable and held nan liquid eyeshadow up successful beforehand of 1 oculus successful another.

From nan back! The reality TV prima besides showed disconnected her pert derrière while leaning backmost against nan separator of nan pool

Fun successful nan sun: 'Special energy,' nan mom-of-two captioned nan snaps, which saw her soaking successful a sizable outdoor pool, pinch a picturesque position of nan mountains down her

Quick adjustment: One adjacent up changeable showed her adjusting nan bottoms of her bikini

Proud: She proudly showed disconnected her spectacular physique a small complete a twelvemonth aft giving commencement to her 2nd kid - boy Aire

Bikini babe: She besides took to her Instagram Stories successful a sizzling golden bikini apical and Chanel sunglasses

Kylie besides precocious shared a photograph bid connected her brand's main Instagram connected Saturday which contained various behind-the-scenes images from a Kylie Cosmetics photograph shoot.

The TV characteristic slipped into a figure-hugging, backless dress that clung to her curvy frame, prompting her ex, Travis Scott, 31, to comment, 'A beauty.'

The erstwhile mates had an connected and disconnected narration since 2017, until their charismatic divided successful precocious 2022. The 2 stars still support a adjacent and patient co-parenting narration to raise their 2 children, girl Stormi, five, and one-year-old son, Aire.

A root told Us Weekly connected Tuesday that, 'Kylie thought it was really saccharine of Travis to show his support for her successful specified a nationalist way. That’s conscionable who Travis is though. Even erstwhile they were a couple, he was ne'er awkward astir showing large displays of affection and love.'

The insider continued, 'Even though they’re not together, they person an astonishing enslaved and are still champion friends. They person an unfastened statement of connection and a singular coparenting relationship.'

'They’ve ever made judge their kids cognize that they’re some location for them astatine each times and that will ne'er change.'

Red hot: It comes aft Jenner sent temperatures soaring while precocious promoting nan merchandise of her caller Kylash mascara and matte liquid eyeshadow successful a reddish basking look