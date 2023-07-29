Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency successful Las Vegas.

The Australian singer is group to statesman a three-month stint astatine nan Venetian's Voltaire nightclub from November.

The 55-year-old said she is "so excited" to statesman her enactment successful Sin City, and make her first master return to North America since 2011.

She told a news convention successful Los Angeles: "I've performed a mates of times astatine Vegas, but arsenic portion of a tour, and peculiarly erstwhile I did nan Showgirl circuit successful 2004 - astatine that clip we said, 'oh, this feels for illustration a Vegas show'."

The prima said nan show would beryllium smaller than nan accustomed Las Vegas shows, taking spot astatine a 1,000-seat venue to springiness fans a much individual experience.

"I want it to beryllium nan benignant of principle of what a Kylie show has become, capable glamour and abandon. I've sewage immoderate versions of songs that person not been heard, for illustration reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live furniture dances, astonishing costumes," she said.

"That's nan base, and past we'll spot what surprises we tin travel up with."

Read more:

Kylie: I'm relieved I didn't find fame successful nan property of societal media

Kylie Minogue connected 'emotional' Neighbours return

The show will reportedly characteristic tracks from her forthcoming medium Tension, alongside galore of her top hits including Can't Get You Out Of My Head, Spinning Around and Better The Devil You Know.

The move sees her travel successful nan footsteps of superstars specified arsenic Adele, Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Shania Twain, who person each enjoyed residencies successful Las Vegas complete nan years.

Her latest song, Padam Padam, has go her biggest deed successful much than a decade aft going viral connected TikTok, becoming her first UK apical 10 azygous since All The Lovers successful 2010.

Minogue's Las Vegas residency originates connected 3 November and is expected to see astir a twelve shows.

Tickets are group to spell connected waste connected 9 August.