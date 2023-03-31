Kylie Minogue dazzles in vintage outfit as she performs at Qantas' 100th Gala Dinner

By Kinta Walsh-cotton For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:46 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 02:35 BST, 1 April 2023

Kylie Minogue put connected a dazzling show connected Friday nighttime arsenic she performed astatine Qantas' 100th Gala Dinner.

Singing her bosom retired successful Hangar 96 astatine Sydney's International Airport, nan world popular star, 54, slipped into a metallic purple jumpsuit for an 80s-inspired look.

With a shimmery metallic scarf and ample enarthrosis pads to elevate nan ensemble, nan Can't Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker pulled connected sky-high stiletto boots to lucifer and looked for illustration nan eventual disco queen and popstar.

She polished disconnected nan outfit pinch a chunky metallic concatenation bracelet and metallic nail polish, hardly capable to swipe nan grin disconnected her look arsenic she rocked nan stage.

Clearly successful her element, Minogue performed flawlessly for her well-dressed and glamorous assemblage while backmost up dancers twirled astir her.

It comes aft nan erstwhile Neighbours prima snubbed nan UK by refusing to execute astatine nan King's Coronation performance erstwhile she took into relationship nan increasing Republican sentiment successful Australia.

The chart-topping star's advisers person been successful negotiations pinch organisers of nan event, which will return spot astatine Windsor Castle successful May.

But a spokesperson for nan I Should Be So Lucky vocalist confirmed she won't beryllium appearing astatine nan gig because she will not beryllium successful nan state astatine nan time.

With a shimmery metallic scarf and ample enarthrosis pads to elevate nan ensemble, nan Can't Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker pulled connected sky-high stiletto boots to match

Clearly successful her element, Minogue performed flawlessly for her well-dressed and glamorous assemblage while backmost up dancers twirled astir her

Sources said Minogue, who has been signaling a caller album, was advised nan gig would not spell down good pinch immoderate of her chap Australians.

Republican campaigns for law betterment Down Under person been ramping up pursuing Queen Elizabeth II's death.

One root adjacent to Minogue told The Mail earlier this month: 'She was approached by nan squad that has been tasked pinch getting a awesome line-up of stars and location has been immoderate backmost and forth.

'However, she has very precocious decided that she doesn't deliberation it is nan correct point to do. Kylie has been an honorary Brit for many, galore years, and admires nan Royal Family and everything that they do. But she is besides a passionate Australian and has publication nan room successful a state that could very soon go a republic.'