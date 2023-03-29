Kyrie Irving says Mavericks' playoff situation is 'a little bit of a cluster----' after loss to Sixers

57 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Kyrie Irving says Mavericks' playoff situation is 'a little bit of a cluster----' after loss to Sixers
untitled-design-206.png
Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' mediocre tally of shape continued connected Wednesday nighttime pinch a 116-108 nonaccomplishment to nan Philadelphia 76ers. Losers of 5 of their past six and 14 of their past 20, nan Mavs are now 37-40 connected nan season, and stuck successful 11th spot successful nan Western Conference aft having mortgaged a bully chunk of their early for Kyrie Irving little than 2 months ago. 

With conscionable 5 games left, nan Mavericks are successful existent threat of pursuing up their Western Conference finals quality pinch a travel to nan lottery. 

"It's benignant of a small spot of a cluster--- correct now," Irving said.

With 7 minutes to play against nan Sixers, nan Mavs held a 3 constituent lead, and had a existent chance to unafraid 1 of their biggest wins of nan season. What followed was a full collapse. They changeable 2 of 9 from nan section and had astir arsenic galore turnovers (four) arsenic points (five) nan remainder of nan way, arsenic nan Sixers closed nan crippled connected a 16-5 run. 

The disastrous agelong was summed up champion by Luka Doncic moving his measurement into nan lane successful nan last infinitesimal to effort and springiness nan Mavs immoderate hope, only for Joel Embiid to present a fierce rejection. 

At nan extremity of Tuesday's slate of games, nan Mavericks find themselves 1 crippled down nan Oklahoma City Thunder for 10th spot and nan last play-in spot successful nan West, and 1.5 games down some nan No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans. They person mislaid nan tiebreaker to nan Thunder, are presently losing nan tiebreaker to nan Pelicans (still to beryllium wished based connected last section record) but person won nan tiebreaker against nan Lakers. 

Down nan agelong they play astatine Miami and astatine Atlanta, past caput backmost to Dallas to adjacent retired nan play pinch a three-game homestand against Sacramento, Chicago and San Antonio. All of those should beryllium winnable games, but there's nary guarantees pinch this squad correct now; conscionable past week they mislaid to lowly Charlotte Hornets doubly successful nan span of 3 days. 

But arsenic overmuch of a "cluster---" arsenic things whitethorn beryllium correct now, nan Mavs still person a batch riding connected these remaining games. 

"We still person chances," Doncic said. "So we shouldn't springiness up yet."

More
Source Cbssports

Related Article

Kevin Durant looks rusty in return from ankle sprain, but Suns still top Wolves

Kevin Durant looks rusty in return from ankle sprain, but Suns still top Wolves

43 minutes ago
Sacramento Kings end 16-season playoff drought by officially clinching first postseason spot since 2006

Sacramento Kings end 16-season playoff drought by officially clinching first postseason spot since 2006

52 minutes ago
Kevin Durant struggles, shakes off the rust in Suns home debut as Phoenix gets the win I The Rush

Kevin Durant struggles, shakes off the rust in Suns home debut as Phoenix gets the win I The Rush

58 minutes ago
Sitting in the nosebleeds for the Final Four? Why fans say you should 'absolutely do it'

Sitting in the nosebleeds for the Final Four? Why fans say you should 'absolutely do it'

59 minutes ago
Piastri is back at an Australian GP in a far different role

Piastri is back at an Australian GP in a far different role

59 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's widely watched ski crash trial nears end

Gwyneth Paltrow's widely watched ski crash trial nears end

1 hour ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

14 hours ago
Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

19 hours ago
‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

19 hours ago
Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

19 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.