L.A. by Subway

There are plentifulness of free and cheap things to do successful Los Angeles. As a traveler, nan rumor is getting to them. From Los Angeles International Airport, rental cars precocious priced retired astir $75 a time earlier taxation and gas. Taxis and app-based rides betwixt nan airdrome and downtown costs $40 to $70, depending connected nan clip of day. Then there’s overnight parking — $50 to $60 isn’t unusual.
But location is simply a bargain alternative: nan subway, a bargain astatine $1.75 for a ride, $5 for a time pass aliases $18 for a week.
In Los Angeles, onshore of postulation jams, nan go-to conveyance is nan car. But for decades, Los Angeles County’s nationalist transit authority, Metro, has been trying to wean Angelenos from their autos, building much than 100 train stops connected 7 lines since 1990, including nan caller K Line, which opened successful October, moving done South Los Angeles. In June, nan Regional Connector Transit Project consolidated downtown connections, making it imaginable to thrust east-west betwixt East Los Angeles and Santa Monica, and north-south betwixt Azusa and Long Beach without transferring. Another extension, owed successful 2024, will nexus to Los Angeles International Airport, 1 among 9 early stations group to unfastened earlier nan metropolis hosts nan 2028 Summer Olympics.
The system’s inferior to residents varies by wherever they unrecorded successful nan sprawling city. But, said Michael Juliano, nan Los Angeles editor of Time Out Media, who has written astir nan system, “As a tourist, rather a fewer places you want to spell are connected a Metro route.”
Nothing makes maine consciousness much acquainted pinch a destination than successfully navigating it. In my view, going places isn’t knowing places unless I tin find my measurement utilizing section modes of transport. When I told friends I was heading to Los Angeles to spot nan metropolis by subway, 1 joked that it would beryllium “a very short story.” An Angeleno who admitted she had ne'er taken nan train advised I battalion capsicum spray.
But 3 days of riding nan rails proved them mostly wrong. Not only is nan subway good connected to celebrated sites — from Santa Monica beaches to downtown museums — its trains tally frequently. Though my acquisition was not threatening, nan strategy has struggled pinch an evident influx of bum group riding nan trains. On respective occasions, I rode pinch Metro ambassadors, labor who recreation nan strategy to amended nan nationalist and thief guarantee safety.
In a region that covers much than 4,000 quadrate miles and 88 cities, location were places I couldn’t get to by subway. One circuit institution that offers guided hikes to nan iconic Hollywood sign told maine their starting constituent was obscurity adjacent nationalist transit. Bus lines and thrust services tin capable nan gaps, but pinch 1 notable objection — nan FlyAway Bus, which runs astir each half-hour betwixt nan airdrome and Union Station downtown ($9.75) — I stuck to nan trains arsenic a trial of their utility. Here’s what I found.
All lines lead downtown
The FlyAway Bus dropped maine astatine Union Station, a 1939 Mission Moderne gem that serves not conscionable arsenic a hub for Amtrak trains and location Metrolink work successful Los Angeles County and 5 surrounding counties, but besides arsenic nan nexus of 3 Metro lines, nan A, B and D.
These subway lines make respective stops passim downtown, an area filled pinch taste attractions — including nan original Mexican colony connected Olvera Street other Union Station — and galore hotels, specified arsenic nan Freehand Los Angeles.
About 4 blocks from nan closest subway extremity downtown, nan retro edifice occupies nan 1924 Commercial Exchange Building, offering hostel-style rooms pinch aggregate beds celebrated pinch students arsenic good arsenic backstage rooms for illustration excavation pinch macramé wall hangings and eclectic creation reminiscent of thrift shops (I paid $150 a night).
The adjacent morning, I recognized chap fund guests — a French family successful municipality to spot Lakers games, a brace of Danish backpackers and an Irish student group — successful nan adjacent subway stop.
“Guests will inquire for schedules and nan nearest stops, and it’s a small funny because we thrust everywhere,” said Rich Oken, nan wide head of nan hotel, referring to nan staff.
Between nan subway and walking, I recovered downtown easy to navigate and rich | to explore, starting astatine the Broad depository (free), an awesome location for nan collectors Eli and Edythe Broad’s modern creation postulation filled pinch useful by Basquiat, Lichtenstein and Warhol. On nan adjacent block, I took a break successful nan quiet gardens down nan Walt Disney Concert Hall, a swooping alloy landmark by nan designer Frank Gehry.
Nearby, I rode Los Angeles’s shortest railway, Angels Flight, a 1901 funicular that summits a one-block elevation for 50 cents if you person a Metro paper ($1 if you don’t).
With a subway extremity virtually crossed nan street, Grand Central Market, a nutrient hallway that dates to 1917, drew maine backmost many times for creamy scrambled ovum sandwiches from Eggslut ($9.75) and Salvadoran pupusas, aliases stuffed maize cakes, from Sarita’s Pupuseria ($5.50).
Next stop: Hollywood
From downtown, nan B Line runs northwest to nan bosom of Hollywood. Surfacing astatine nan Hollywood/Highland position was for illustration emerging successful a low-rise, sunny Times Square. Actors dressed arsenic Spider-Man and Michael Jackson were posing pinch visitors for tips. Touts were hawking TMZ autobus tours of personage hangouts. I instantly crossed paths pinch Groucho Marx’s prima connected nan Hollywood Walk of Fame, wherever Tom Cruise shares nan pavement pinch Weird Al Yankovic and fans took selfies astatine Snoop Dogg’s plaque.
The starry way passed nan 1927 Grauman’s Chinese Theater (now known arsenic TCL Chinese Theater) wherever I sized up my footprint pinch Robert De Niro’s among nan galore personage salutes cemented successful pavement earlier its entrance.
The B Line offers entree to little frenzied neighborhoods too, including Koreatown, wherever I backtracked to bask salmon slicked successful umami lipid from nan conveyor loop sushi spot Kura ($3.65 a plate).
The way besides offers a fresh solution for reaching Griffith Park, nan lush Santa Monica Mountains preserve, pinch panoramic views complete nan metropolis and scores of stepping trails. From nan B Line extremity astatine Vermont/Sunset, I caught a free LADOT DASH autobus to nan Griffith Park Observatory, celebrated for its rooftop views, and watched a stirring prima show successful nan planetarium ($10).
Train to nan beach
First-time visitors are often amazed astatine nan size of metro Los Angeles, which encompasses Long Beach successful nan south, Malibu successful nan westbound and nan San Gabriel Mountains successful nan east.
“People travel to California and want to spell to nan beach, but they don’t recognize that Santa Monica is astir 12 miles from downtown L.A., and it’s a agelong 12 miles, whether you’re driving aliases taking nationalist transportation,” said Mr. Oken, nan Freehand manager.
On a Wednesday astatine 8:30 a.m., Google Maps put nan train thrust connected nan E Line from downtown astatine conscionable complete an hour, nan aforesaid arsenic nan drive, excluding nan hunt for parking.
Running mostly supra ground, nan E Line provided a ride-by circuit past nan University of Southern California field to Culver City and yet Santa Monica. Recorded announcements identified nan attractions adjacent each stop, specified arsenic nan Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and Exposition Park astatine nan Expo Park/USC stop.
The E Line ends a fewer blocks from nan celebrated Santa Monica Pier, filled pinch amusement parkland rides and restaurants, which were mostly closed successful nan morning, arsenic a guitarist played nan lonely Latino modular “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” to walkers enjoying tranquil views.
Renting a formation cruiser motorcycle from Blazing Saddles ($13 for 1 hour) connected nan pier, I pedaled southbound astir 3 miles to nan oceanfront vicinity of Venice, wherever quad roller skaters performing pirouettes drew gawkers.
With its manicured boutique hotels and trendy restaurants, Santa Monica felt exclusive, an belief corrected by nan colorful Jamaican shack Cha Cha Chicken, conscionable a artifact from nan beach, serving plates of spicy naughty chickenhearted (from $11.95) connected a shaded patio amid paintings of Bob Marley.
“Connect to Creativity”
Metro markets nan caller K Line pinch posters passim nan strategy encouraging riders to “Connect to Creativity,” a reference to South Los Angeles communities that person nurtured nan likes of nan creator Kehinde Wiley and character Issa Rae and to nan nationalist creation successful each station.
“Art is simply a constituent of an preamble to nan system,” said Maya Emsden, who oversees Metro’s nationalist creation programs, including nan commissioning of creation for each of nan 7 existent K Line stations. “It’s an eye-opener.”
On my last afternoon, I rode nan K, departing from its northernmost extremity astatine Expo/Crenshaw, wherever it meets nan E Line, done nan communities of Crenshaw and Inglewood, location to SoFi Stadium, wherever nan N.F.L.’s Rams and Chargers play.
In Crenshaw, immoderate of nan astir intriguing creation connected nan way has yet to beryllium unveiled. The economical improvement statement Destination Crenshaw is commissioning useful by much than 100 Black artists to beryllium installed successful a centerpiece parkland and on 1.3 miles of Crenshaw Boulevard beside nan grade-level train tracks. The task will correspond “the talent and productivity and passion we person for nan community,” said Jason Foster, nan organization’s president and main operating officer, complete java astatine Hot & Cool Cafe adjacent nan Leimert Park stop.
From nan cafe, we walked a fewer blocks to nan tract of nan early Sankofa Park, a wedge-shaped artifact pinch gardens and a pedestrian ramp to a 2nd story. Set to unfastened adjacent February, nan park, portion of nan $100 cardinal project, will showcase a sculpture from Mr. Wiley’s “Rumors of War” bid and “Car Culture,” a activity by nan creator Charles Dickson, based successful Compton, Calif., that features African figures crowned by cars.
“When nan airdrome relationship is done, this will beryllium nan first point group spot successful L.A.,” Mr. Foster said, adding his hopes that nan parkland will go a vicinity attraction on nan lines of Little Tokyo aliases Mariachi Plaza, some accessible by train.
In 3 days, I ne'er did get to nan Hollywood sign. But wherever I went, I saved money, emissions and incalculable, gridlock-induced stress.
