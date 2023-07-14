L.A. by Subway

There are plentifulness of free and cheap things to do successful Los Angeles. As a traveler, nan rumor is getting to them. From Los Angeles International Airport, rental cars precocious priced retired astir $75 a time earlier taxation and gas. Taxis and app-based rides betwixt nan airdrome and downtown costs $40 to $70, depending connected nan clip of day. Then there’s overnight parking — $50 to $60 isn’t unusual.

But location is simply a bargain alternative: nan subway, a bargain astatine $1.75 for a ride, $5 for a time pass aliases $18 for a week.

In Los Angeles, onshore of postulation jams, nan go-to conveyance is nan car. But for decades, Los Angeles County’s nationalist transit authority, Metro, has been trying to wean Angelenos from their autos, building much than 100 train stops connected 7 lines since 1990, including nan caller K Line, which opened successful October, moving done South Los Angeles. In June, nan Regional Connector Transit Project consolidated downtown connections, making it imaginable to thrust east-west betwixt East Los Angeles and Santa Monica, and north-south betwixt Azusa and Long Beach without transferring. Another extension, owed successful 2024, will nexus to Los Angeles International Airport, 1 among 9 early stations group to unfastened earlier nan metropolis hosts nan 2028 Summer Olympics.