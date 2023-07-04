L.A. mayor ousts Native American DWP commissioner; Indigenous groups outraged

Cynthia Ruiz, nan first Native American ever to service connected nan Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners, sewage immoderate bad news from City Hall recently.

Ruiz said a lawman politician called her connected May 26 to say she was being removed aft serving conscionable 1 twelvemonth connected nan sheet that oversees nan Department of Water and Power.

“It’s not astir you,” Ruiz said she was told. “If you want to spell connected to a different commission, fto maine cognize and I tin make it happen.”

What followed was a infinitesimal of daze and uncomfortable silence, Ruiz said. The erstwhile caput of nan city’s multibillion-dollar status money strategy believed she was making advancement successful easing 122 years of hostility betwixt nan DWP and Owens Valley tribes complete h2o authorities and onshore usage successful nan eastbound Sierra Nevada watershed.

The one-two punch was thrown an hr later via an email from Mayor Karen Bass. It said Ruiz’s assignment would extremity connected July 5, “or astatine nan clip your successor is confirmed by nan City Council, whichever comes first.”

The mayor’s determination to chair Ruiz — a lifelong Angeleno and personnel of nan Cherokee Nation — has sparked anger and resentment among tribal leaders and others who saw Ruiz’s appointment arsenic a important advancement successful nan city’s nickname of Indigenous voices. Her abrupt departure has near immoderate emotion betrayed.

“We are successful daze that Cynthia, nan first Native American to service connected that commission, was replaced by a achromatic man erstwhile she was not moreover a afloat twelvemonth into her four-year term,” said Teri Red Owl, executive head of nan Owens Valley Water Commission.

“For Native Americans, nan mode successful which Ruiz was replaced was a slap successful nan face,” she said.

In a caller missive to Bass, Anthony Redblood Morales, president and main of nan Gabrieleno/Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, said Bass’ action was “insulting and reverts advancement made to beforehand underrepresented minorities, specifically Native Americans.”

“It’s different illustration of really our group person been disrespected, disregarded and ignored,” he said.

Members of nan Board of Water and Power Commissioners service astatine nan pleasance of nan politician and are charged pinch overseeing nan nation’s largest city-owned utility, which has an yearly fund of astir $7 cardinal and employs immoderate 11,000 people. In summation to mounting policy, commissioners find nan size of monthly h2o and powerfulness bills for 4 cardinal residents.

The man Bass nominated to switch Ruiz — George McGraw — was confirmed by nan City Council connected June 20. McGraw describes himself arsenic “a starring queer sound successful societal entrepreneurship, biology justice, and water,” and is nan laminitis and main executive of DigDeep, a nonprofit that useful to bring cleanable h2o to communities that deficiency access.

Asked for remark connected nan determination to switch Ruiz, Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for Bass, said, “Transitions astatine nan opening of a mayoral management are communal — Commissioner Ruiz’s modulation was 1 of 110 to person occurred successful nan first 100 days of nan Bass administration.”

Seidl said elder unit members from nan mayor’s agency had met pinch tribal leaders precocious “to speak astir issues that astir effect their communities, and to scheme a convening pinch nan politician successful nan coming weeks.”

Tribal leaders contacted by The Times said they were cautiously optimistic astir nan results of that meeting; however, they and nan nonprofit Owens Valley Committee are demanding that Bass adhd a Native American to nan committee arsenic quickly arsenic possible.

They person besides recommended a campaigner for nan adjacent disposable unfastened spot connected nan commission: Cheri Thomas, nan Los Angeles Unified School District’s existent main administrative expert and a personnel of nan Pacific Northwest coast’s Quinault Indian Nation.

A push to return Ruiz to nan station was retired of nan question. “I didn’t want to conflict to stay,” Ruiz said. “But Native American practice connected that committee is critical.”

The history betwixt nan DWP and tribes successful nan Owens Valley has been characterized by contention and strife complete h2o authorities and onshore use.

In nan early 1900s, Los Angeles agents softly bought up ranch lands and h2o authorities successful nan region for an aqueduct to meet nan increasing demands of nan metropolis 200 miles to nan south.

The metropolis diverted truthful overmuch h2o from nan Owens River via nan aqueduct that nan 110-square-mile Owens Lake dried up, severely altering nan scenery of what had been a kingdom of irrigated villages and plentiful crippled for Paiute tribes since clip immemorial.

In 1924, Paiute-Shoshone Indians staged a five-day equipped guidance known arsenic nan “Battle of Little Lake.” They were protesting nan diversion of h2o and encroachment connected their lands.

Their efforts were unsuccessful. But since then, nan narration has remained strained betwixt nan DWP and tribes including nan Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, nan Fort Independence Indian Community of Paiute Indians, nan Big Pine Paiute Tribe of Owens Valley, nan Bishop Paiute Tribe, nan Timbisha Shoshone Tribe and nan Mono Lake Kutzadika Tribe.

Ruiz, her supports say, had taken steps to heal that division.

Ruiz worked to support nan waste of 10 acres of DWP onshore to nan Bishop Paiute Tribe for usage arsenic a tribal cemetery, moving nan task past bureaucratic hurdles toward a acquisition agreementunder information by tribal leaders.

“Our narration pinch Cynthia was sincere and authentic,” said Meryl Picard, chairwoman of nan tribe. “It was important for america to beryllium dealing pinch different Native American who understood nan trauma of our history.”

Ruiz’s duties included introducing nan recently elected Bass to crowds gathered astatine Native American events specified arsenic a winter solstice ceremonial held successful a glade of century-old oaks astatine nan Chatsworth Nature Preserve on Dec. 21, 2022.

Ruiz and Rudy Ortega, president of nan Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, marked nan wintertime solstice, besides known arsenic nan “shortest time and longest nighttime of nan year,” by draping a turquoise broad connected Bass’ shoulders.

Disappointment was etched crossed Ruiz’s look erstwhile her removal was formally announced astatine nan June 13 committee meeting, followed by praise for her contributions.

“I really thought I had longer present — nan twelvemonth went by truthful accelerated and location is truthful overmuch much activity to beryllium done,” Ruiz said from down nan committee dais. “But what I americium a small disappointed astir is losing nan Native American voice.

“I’ve tried to beryllium nan Native voice,” she said, “because we cognize that LADWP history has been sordid erstwhile it comes to nan tribes, particularly nan tribes of Owens Valley.”

