L.A. schoolteacher charged with sexually assaulting 6 first-graders

A Los Angeles first-grade coach has been charged pinch sexually assaulting six female students, nan L.A. County territory attorney’s agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, who taught astatine Sunrise Elementary School successful Boyle Heights, faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a kid nether nan property of 14.

Reyes, a Northeast Los Angeles resident, was arrested Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said successful a connection this week. He is scheduled to look successful tribunal connected Sept. 27, according to nan territory attorney’s office.

He remains successful custody pinch bail group astatine $1 million, jailhouse records show.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, is being held connected $1 cardinal bail, charged pinch crimes against female students astatine Sunrise Elementary School successful Boyle Heights. (Los Angeles Police Department)

“Our educators are entrusted pinch creating a safe and nurturing situation wherever students tin study and turn without nan fearfulness of maltreatment aliases exploitation,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said successful a statement Wednesday. “It is our corporate work to guarantee that schools are places wherever each students tin thrive, free from nan threat of intersexual violence.”

Authorities said nan family of a female student contacted rule enforcement connected May 22 and alleged that Reyes had sexually assaulted her, according to nan territory attorney’s office. LAPD investigators person since identified 5 much girls pinch akin allegations.

The alleged assaults were each said to person occurred wrong a schoolroom during recess, according to nan territory attorney’s office, and each of nan girls were students enrolled successful Reyes’ class.

Calls and emails seeking remark from nan territory attorney’s agency and LAPD were not instantly returned precocious Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson said nan territory could not disclose accusation astir student and unit matters, citing confidentiality concerns.

The spokesperson did stock a connection antecedently sent to nan schoolhouse organization successful which officials said they were notified Tuesday greeting that a Sunrise Elementary employee had been arrested “for alleged misconduct pinch a minor.” The connection did not sanction nan employee.

“In precocious May, nan schoolhouse organization shared their concerns astir this worker pinch nan school. Upon receiving these concerns, we instantly contacted nan Los Angeles Police Department and removed nan worker off-campus pending nan results of an investigation,” that connection read.

Student information “continues to beryllium our utmost priority,” nan connection continued. “Students and nan greater schoolhouse organization are ever encouraged to stock immoderate and each concerns pinch their schoolhouse aliases pinch section authorities.”