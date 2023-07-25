Labour condemned over 'inhumane' medical diagnosis plan for transgender people

Leading LGBTQ+ kindness Stonewall has criticised Labour aft nan statement insisted it would support nan aesculapian test constituent of trans group having their gender legally recognised.

The Gender Recognition Act, brought successful by Labour successful 2004, enabled group to legally alteration their gender for nan first clip successful nan UK by acquiring a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

But to get a GRC, nan individual has to person reports written by 2 doctors confirming a test of gender dysphoria and grounds they had been surviving successful nan gender they want to modulation to for 2 years, earlier getting their determination approved by a aesculapian panel.

Politics live: UK cities request much group successful them, says Gove

Writing successful nan Guardian, protector equalities curate and chair of nan Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds, said nan strategy needed reform, but claimed nan request for a aesculapian test "upholds legitimacy of applications and assurance successful nan system".

However, Stonewall said nan medicalisation of nan process was "inhumane and undignified" for trans group and different governments were moving towards self-identification, known arsenic self-ID.

The statement complete self-ID has been raging successful governmental circles since nan scheme by erstwhile Conservative PM Theresa May to scrap nan aesculapian constituent of getting a GRC was dropped by Boris Johnson's government successful 2020.

It came to a caput earlier this twelvemonth erstwhile Westminster blocked nan Scottish government's scheme to present it backmost successful January.

The authorities claimed Holyrood's Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill - which gained nan backing of a mostly of MSPs - would lead to gender tourism and effect wider equalities legislation, specified arsenic nan expertise to supply single-sex spaces.

But nan then-first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, accused nan Conservatives of "using trans group arsenic a governmental weapon" to exert their powerfulness complete Scotland.

Labour has been nether unit to explain its position up of nan upcoming wide election, which Tories are thought to beryllium preparing to conflict connected alleged "culture war" issues.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 0:35 Scotland's gender measure explained

In her Guardian article, Ms Dodds attacked nan Tories for utilizing trans group to "stoke division", saying "responsible politicians would understand that this isn't a statement to exploit, it's people's lives", and location should beryllium "a grade of care" involved.

But while she said Labour was "committed" to trans group - adding "everyone deserves to beryllium accepted, without exception, and treated pinch respect and dignity successful society" - she stood by nan request for a aesculapian diagnosis, saying nan safeguards projected successful Scotland's measure "were simply not up to scratch".

"The request to get a aesculapian test of gender dysphoria remains an important portion of accessing a gender nickname certificate," she wrote.

"That's particularly nan lawsuit now that gender dysphoria is nary longer classified - and stigmatised - arsenic a psychiatric disorder.

"It tin thief mention trans group to nan NHS for support services - astir a 4th of trans group don't cognize really to entree transition-related healthcare.

"Requiring a test upholds legitimacy of applications and assurance successful nan system."

Labour pledges to betterment gender nickname law

She did connection immoderate changes from a Labour government, saying: "Changing gender is not a determination anyone makes lightly. The process is intrusive, outdated and humiliating.

"So we will modernise, simplify and betterment nan gender nickname rule to a caller process. We will region invasive bureaucracy and simplify nan process."

For example, alternatively of a sheet of doctors having to motion disconnected connected nan determination - thing she called "demeaning" for trans group and "meaningless successful practice" - they would switch it pinch nan request of 1 expert and a registrar.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 0:50 'Lower temperature' connected Trans authorities debates

But responding to her article, Stonewall said it was "wrong to propose that safeguards cannot beryllium pinch a de-medicalised model", pointing to Scotland's connection to create a caller statutory aggravation offence for fraudulently obtaining a GRC.

In fact, they said Holyrood's projected safeguards were "much stronger and much circumstantial than a GP being progressive successful nan process", and nan measure was backed by galore women's organisations successful Scotland, including Women's Aid, Amnesty International, Engender and Rape Crisis Scotland.

The connection said nan UK had "gone from starring to lagging" erstwhile it came to gender recognition, pinch nan existent enactment "now acold down world champion practice".

Read much Politics news:

Tory 'turmoil' stopped statement tackling Islamophobia successful its ranks

City curate summons slope bosses complete 'de-banking' aft Farage relationship closure

The LGBTQ+ kindness said it welcomed nan "intention to beforehand nan dignity, respect and nan imaginable of trans people", but it was "vital" Labour worked pinch nan organization and those pinch world acquisition earlier deciding connected nan item of their policies.

"If Labour are superior astir reforming nan Gender Recognition Act and enhancing trans people's ineligible protections, we request a strategy informed by input from trans group connected their needs and priorities, and a existent knowing of really believe is moving internationally. Not conscionable connected ineligible recognition, but healthcare, anti-discrimination and education," they added.

In her article, wherever Ms Dodds besides pledged to protect single-sex spaces for biologic women, nan protector curate acknowledged Labour's plans "will not please everyone," adding: "They will beryllium attacked from each sides, successful bully religion and bad.

"But responsible authorities is not astir doing what is easy, it's astir doing what is right. And astir refusing to descend into nan gutter wherever nan Conservatives wish to return us."