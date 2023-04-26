Labour MP Jess Phillips under investigation by standards commissioner

Labour MP Jess Phillips is nether investigation by Parliament's standards commissioner.

Daniel Greenberg confirmed nan probe connected nan commissioner's website, describing it arsenic successful narration to nan "registration of interests nether class 1 of nan guideline to nan rules - employment and earnings".

No further item was given, but Sky News understands it relates to speculation complete an quality nan protector curate for home unit and safeguarding made connected TV wherever guests would usually beryllium paid. However, she waived nan interest - meaning location was thing to beryllium declared.

A Labour spokesperson said: "It would beryllium inappropriate to remark connected an ongoing investigation."

Ms Phillips becomes nan ninth personification nether investigation by nan commissioner, pinch allegations against MPs ranging from damaging nan estimation of nan House done to utilizing Commons' stationery.