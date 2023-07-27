Lady Gaga breaks her silence with tribute to 'true friend' Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga has described moving pinch Tony Bennett arsenic "life successful a clip warp," saying nan brace took connected "magical power" erstwhile they sang together, giving aged euphony "new life" arsenic a duo.

The 37-year-old vocalist besides credited the legendary jazz singer, who died aged 96 connected 21 July successful his hometown of New York, arsenic her "real existent friend".

Despite astir 60 years betwixt them, Gaga and Bennett collaborated together connected respective projects, including his last album.

Image: Bennett performs pinch Lady Gaga

In a lengthy station connected Instagram, shared pinch a image of nan singers hugging 1 another, Gaga wrote: "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing pinch him, signaling pinch him, talking pinch him, being connected shape together.

"With Tony, I sewage to unrecorded my life successful a clip warp. Tony and I had this magical power.

"We transported ourselves to different era, modernised nan euphony together, and gave it each caller life arsenic a singing duo. But it wasn't an act.

"Our narration was very real. Sure, he taught maine astir music, astir showbiz life, but he besides showed maine really to support my spirits precocious and my caput screwed connected straight. 'Straight ahead', he'd say.

"He was an optimist, he believed successful value activity and value life. Plus, location was nan gratitude...Tony was ever grateful."

In 2014, erstwhile Bennett was 88, he collapsed his ain grounds arsenic nan oldest surviving performer pinch a number 1 medium connected nan US Billboard 200 floor plan for his duet task pinch Gaga - Cheek To Cheek.

Three years earlier, he had topped nan charts pinch Duets II, which besides featured Gaga, arsenic good arsenic nan past workplace signaling of Amy Winehouse.

Bennett's last medium successful 2021, titled Love For Sale, featured duets pinch Gaga connected nan title track, Night And Day and different Cole Porter songs, and won him his past Grammy award.

Bennett retired from performing successful 2021 aft revealing he had been diagnosed pinch Alzheimer's successful 2016.

Gaga said: "I've been grieving nan nonaccomplishment of Tony for a agelong time. We had a very agelong and powerful goodbye.

"Though location were 5 decades betwixt us, he was my friend.

"My existent existent friend. Our property quality didn't matter - successful fact, it gave america each thing neither of america had pinch astir people. We were from 2 different stages successful life wholly - inspired.

"Losing Tony to Alzheimer's has been achy but it was besides really beautiful. An era of representation nonaccomplishment is specified a ineffable clip successful a person's life. There's specified a emotion of vulnerability and a desire to sphere dignity.

"All I wanted was for Tony to retrieve really overmuch I loved him and really grateful I was to person him successful my life.

"But, arsenic that faded slow I knew heavy down he was sharing pinch maine nan astir susceptible infinitesimal successful his life that he could - being consenting to singing pinch maine erstwhile his quality was changing truthful deeply.

"I'll ne'er hide this experience. I'll ne'er hide Tony Bennett."

Spreaker This contented is provided by Spreaker, which whitethorn beryllium utilizing cookies and different technologies. To show you this content, we request your support to usage cookies. You tin usage nan buttons beneath to amend your preferences to alteration Spreaker cookies aliases to let those cookies conscionable once. You tin alteration your settings astatine immoderate clip via nan Privacy Options. Unfortunately we person been incapable to verify if you person consented to Spreaker cookies. To position this contented you tin usage nan fastener beneath to let Spreaker cookies for this convention only.

Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts

At nan extremity of her post, Gaga offered proposal for others pinch ageing relatives and friends.

She wrote: "If I could opportunity thing to nan world astir this I would opportunity don't discount your elders, don't time off them down erstwhile things change.

"Don't flinch erstwhile you consciousness sad, conscionable support going consecutive ahead, sadness is portion of it.

"Take attraction of your elders and I committedness you will study thing special. Maybe moreover magical.

"And salary attraction to soundlessness - immoderate of my philharmonic partner and I's astir meaningful exchanges were pinch nary melody astatine all."