Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager until end of season

In a chaotic play of comings and goings astatine Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s out-of-the-blue return to Stamford Bridge is among nan astir improbable of nan lot.

Lampard, Chelsea’s grounds scorer and 1 of its top ever players, was hired arsenic interim head until nan extremity of nan play connected Thursday to springiness nan nine clip to find a imperishable replacement for nan fired Graham Potter.

It will beryllium Lampard's 2nd spell arsenic Chelsea head — he was fired successful January 2021 aft 18 months successful complaint and replaced by Thomas Tuchel — and said it was an “easy decision” to travel back.

“This is my club,” he said astatine a hastily arranged news convention astatine Chelsea’s training base.

“I’m assured successful myself, I person a bully knowing successful nan squad — of people I’ve worked pinch a batch of them earlier — but besides nan training ground, nan stadium, nan fans, what Chelsea fans want, and I’ll do my utmost to springiness them what they want.”

Lampard's first spell coaching Chelsea came earlier nan presence of nan club's existent ownership fronted by American businessman Todd Boehly.

Now Lampard is backmost seemingly arsenic a short-term hole while Chelsea continues to talk to candidates for nan occupation connected a full-time basis. Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique was reportedly successful London connected Wednesday to speak to Chelsea officials while Julian Nagelsmann, who was precocious fired by Bayern Munich, has besides been linked pinch nan vacancy.

“I want to do nan champion imaginable domiciled I tin and aft that we will spot what happens,” nan 44-year-old Lampard said. “I americium not getting anyplace up of myself.”

Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali described Lampard, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea and was skipper erstwhile nan squad won nan Champions League last successful 2012, arsenic a "Premier League hallway of famer and a fable astatine this club."

“As we proceed our thorough and exhaustive process for a imperishable caput coach,” they said, "we want to supply nan nine and our fans pinch a clear and unchangeable scheme for nan remainder of nan season.

“Frank has each of nan characteristics and qualities we request to thrust america to nan decorativeness line.”

Lampard, who has been retired of activity since getting fired by relegation-threatened Everton successful January, will beryllium starring Chelsea into nan Champions League quarterfinals and a two-leg gathering pinch defending champion Real Madrid, coached by erstwhile Chelsea head Carlo Ancelotti. Win — and Chelsea is simply a large underdog — and a semifinal gathering pinch Tuchel's Bayern Munich could await.

In getting dismissed by Chelsea successful 2021, Lampard was denied a chance to coach nan squad successful nan knockout shape of nan Champions League that season. Tuchel took over, made nan squad difficult to hit and ended up taking Chelsea to its 2nd European Cup title pinch a triumph complete Manchester City successful nan final.

Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph was spearheaded by an interim coach, Roberto Di Matteo, truthful nan nine is hoping history is repeated pinch Lampard.

His first crippled backmost astatine Chelsea will beryllium against Wolverhampton successful nan Premier League connected Saturday. Chelsea is languishing successful 11th place, 14 points down nan apical four, and improbable to decorativeness successful nan qualification spots for nan Champions League.

The squad Lampard inherits is very different to nan 1 he near behind, aft Chelsea’s spending spree successful nan past 2 transportation windows totaling $630 cardinal connected 16 players.

The dense expenditure hasn't translated into points, though, pinch nan squad slow to gel aft nan presence of truthful galore caller signings and having issues successful attack, successful particular.

Lampard, a prima midfielder for Chelsea from 2001-14, said he'll commencement pinch a “clean slate." That will beryllium bully news to midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who were mostly stiff retired nether Potter aft being mainstays nether Lampard and Tuchel.

“I cognize there's a batch of talent successful nan squad and I'm excited to activity pinch that talent and thief them," he said.

“Modern-day shot has large squads and I understand that Chelsea mightiness beryllium astatine nan apical extremity of that. I retrieve being present earlier and I had tons of difficult decisions pinch really bully players and group who you person to show you're not progressive this week."

Lampard will beryllium nan 4th head to lead nan squad this season, aft Tuchel, Potter — who was fired connected Sunday — and Bruno Saltor, who took complaint of nan 0-0 tie pinch Liverpool connected Tuesday.

Lampard was successful nan stands astatine Stamford Bridge for nan Liverpool game, by which clip he'd been approached astir returning.

“I didn't deliberation I'd ever beryllium successful this spot again," he said. "I understand nan crippled and this nine I person a large relationship with. But, if I'm honest, it wasn't my thought that 1 time I'd beryllium backmost present arsenic Chelsea manager.

“Now I'm present successful a different period, a different era. Saying I person ‘unfinished business’ sounds a spot Hollywood. I want to activity and I want to thief this nine arsenic overmuch arsenic I can.”