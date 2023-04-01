Lampard’s Chelsea return defies logic and gravity. Why not give Potter the rest of the season?

If Chelsea person written disconnected their play past why not simply time off Graham Potter successful complaint and dream for nan best? Also successful nan Mailbox: really precarious Arsenal’s eight-point lead really is…

Semi scandal

As City are successful nan FA Cup semi’s against Sheffield United, I’ve been looking astatine summons prices.

Ok, nan cheapest train is £103.00 to that location London but you won’t get nan return if it goes to other clip and penalties! Same connected nan Sunday.. only you’ve much of a chance past arsenic there’s a fewer later trains backmost up north!

Match summons prices are erstwhile again a complete rip off. There’s only a mates of 1000 of nan Category 3 and 4 tickets truthful nan mostly are priced astatine Category 1-2 truthful £65.00 to £80.00 .

Fans should simply boycott this sh*te and show nan FA they tin perfectly do one, playing semi-finals of nan cup down there.. grounds should beryllium chosen mid-distance betwixt nan 2 teams competing. After nan Liverpool semi, past season, I told maine Wembley going mate that I wasn’t going to anymore Wembley semi-finals, I’ve been to nan overpriced spot FIFTEEN TIMES complete nan past 12 years and its novelty has WELL AND TRULY worn disconnected now!.. They tin perfectly get stuffed and, funnily enough, I perceive these benignant of comments from lucifer going fans, connected a regular basis. I’ve nary thought really galore of my chap Blues will beryllium going but I expect nan very excited (absolutely adjacent enough) fans of Sheffield United to waste out, still a large club, aft all. I, however, person spent thousands complete nan years, going location and I’m not doing it again.

Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea fans would beryllium up successful arms if 34,000 of them were asked travel to The Etihad aliases Old Trafford aliases Anfield aliases wherever, to fork retired £200 for an day of watching football.. which is not moreover a bloody final, ON A REGULAR BASIS! Obviously, moreover much further costs successful nan arena of an overnight enactment successful galore cases.

Fan groups should instrumentality together and boycott these matches.. it wouldn’t hap successful Germany what pinch their resolutely beardown instrumentality culture.

Amidst nan ongoing costs of surviving crisis, we lucifer going fans (all you non lucifer goers, your sentiment doesn’t matter, truthful you conscionable proceed to beryllium successful your comfy chairs and snipe astir a civilization you cognize thing about?) study precisely really important we are.

Not important astatine all, isolated from beautiful pictures connected nan telly.

Big whoop.

Definitely trying to help,

Levenshulme Blue, Manchester 19

Frank talk

So, I’ve conscionable caught up pinch Thursday morning’s mailbox, and though delighted to person been published, having publication each of nan different mails, it appears that I’ve massively misread nan room and it turns retired that (with nan objection of me) nan chelsea fans aren’t delighted pinch franks return aft all.

You unrecorded and study I suppose.

Anyway, I’m now disconnected to hide and hole myself for each nan apt incoming mails calling maine deluded etc.

James (Chelsea and Fleet), Gravesend

What tin Lampard do that Potter couldn’t?

I americium successful awe of shot fans’ ne'er ending expertise to spot positivity erstwhile everyone other sees a sh*tshow. Kudos to James for his pathological inability to critically think.

Here’s nan mobility I would for illustration to put to nan awesome minds (ah feck, different irony metre explodes) of nan mailbox:

What connected world is Frank going to execute successful nan adjacent fewer weeks that Graham Potter wouldn’t person done? Giving Potter nan remainder of nan play to do immoderate he would person done cannot perchance beryllium immoderate worse than immoderate nan inept and serial nonaccomplishment Lampard is going to achieve. This makes nary consciousness connected immoderate level. It is an inconceivably stupid decision, and it is only adjacent to reason that Boehly has perfectly nary thought what he is doing. How he tin beryllium successful complaint of a reputed cardinal lb warfare thorax is making my caput hurt. Bernie Madoff would beryllium a safe brace of hands successful comparison.

It would beryllium hilarious if it wasn’t for nan truth that seeing money getting wasted for illustration this is yet different motion really spoilt, achromatic money men are ruining nan world.

Max (that past statement will get nan Gammon nicely connected nan boil)

Gravity-defying Lampard

So it seems apt that Frank Lampard will beryllium appointed caretaker head and I, arsenic a Man Utd fan, americium delighted pinch his expertise to autumn upwards. Nothing individual against Lampard, and I respect him arsenic a player. As a manager, though, he’s grounded astatine Chelsea already, he’s grounded astatine Everton and near them battling relegation. I can’t spot Chelsea gaining overmuch of a caller head bounce fixed galore of those he grounded pinch are still astatine nan nine and I don’t deliberation Lampard either has nan nous aliases nan coaching accomplishment to get nan players retired of this slump.

Add to this is Man Utd’s grounded research pinch an interim head pinch acold much coaching experience, and this seems for illustration nan cleanable group up for Lampard to neglect again and Chelsea to proceed to beryllium pants this season. And since Man Utd still person to play Chelsea, each this makes maine delighted.

Daniel

Dog’s dinner

Chelsea person brought backmost Lamps temporarily and are now reportedly willing successful nan anticipation of bringing backmost Conte aliases Mourinho connected a imperishable basis?

They really are nan Premier League’s balanced to a canine returning to its ain vomit.

Bet nan fans wish they could bring Abramovich back…

Lee, much of a feline person

High and dry

Frank will beryllium nan worst 2nd coming since Highlander II. How americium I 100% judge of this. Simple, Tim Sherwood thinks it is simply a awesome idea. Case closed!

Murray Whiteford (I tin only presume that Boehly wants to return nan Joke nine title from Spurs, bully of him really)

Arsenal’s tenuous lead

So, 8 points ahead, 9 games remaining – if Arsenal don’t triumph nan League it’ll beryllium a choke occupation of epic, banterish proportions.

Not truthful fast. Let’s presume City triumph their crippled successful manus – that’s a 5 constituent lead pinch 9 games remaining. Arsenal person to recreation to nan Etihad. Form/bookies/history would chalk that down arsenic a City win. That makes it a 2 constituent lead pinch 8 games left. City presently person a +2 extremity quality advantage complete Arsenal. If they triumph some their crippled successful manus and nan City v Arsenal crippled by 1 extremity that +2 advantage becomes +5 which is astir apt worthy an other point.

So, if City triumph their crippled successful manus and conclusion Arsenal astatine The Etihad they only request to dress up a 1 constituent quality complete their remaining 8 games. That commanding Arsenal lead is really arguably nan astir tenuous 8 constituent lead successful caller title title history. It really is each to play for.

Conor Malone – Donegal



Real dream for Arsenal

I don’t usually constitute astir different teams but Real Madrid’s annihilation of Barcelona was conscionable outrageously good. Vinicius’ mesmerising footwork and walk for nan past extremity encapsulated it for me. He was coolness personified (ok possibly it’s easier erstwhile you’re already 3 up), and first tapped nan shot left, earlier releasing it right, taking retired some defenders successful nan process. I’m not moreover judge I’m doing it immoderate justness pinch that mundane description.

I emotion that we sewage Odegaard from them and thought astatine nan clip that Real had not realised what they were giving up. But this lucifer was nan infinitesimal that made maine realise they don’t request him and besides what an accomplishment it has been for Madrid to put this squad together.

How did they do it? Madrid must beryllium 1 of nan oldest teams successful Europe pinch their grizzled veterans. Is it conscionable talent? Is it their system? Or both? They look to play pinch utter serenity, intuitive activity and passing to get retired of immoderate jam. The spine of Modric, Kroos and Benzema conscionable keeps ticking along, nary matter nan personality of nan supporting cast.

Really dream Arteta is building thing similar. He has galore of nan instauration pieces successful place, and conscionable needs to adhd interchangeable pieces for illustration Trossard (thanks Chelsea!), and upgrades successful immoderate areas successful position of skills and/or durability. Do you push nan vessel retired and spell for (hopefully) generational talents for illustration Caicedo, aliases bet connected lesser known names and dream they travel good? Madrid’s attack suggests that if you get it right, it pays disconnected for a really agelong time. Such is nan manager’s dilemma.

I deliberation we person a bully changeable astatine nan title but much importantly, we person a bully squad for nan future.

Tired (of nan agonising hold betwixt games successful this tally in) Gooner

Toon hammering

Newcastle excessively bully and West Ham acold excessively correction prone connected Wednesday. It could genuinely person been much without a mates of beardown saves from Fabianski.

I do consciousness for Moyes because, unusual arsenic it is, without nan large mistakes nan crippled would person been adjacent – West Ham could easy person scored successful nan first minute, and arguably only nan first and past Newcastle goals weren’t nonstop gifts – moreover past Wilson and Joelinton benefited from loose marking and immense amounts of space.

A large portion of Newcastles occurrence this play though has been relentless pressing successful / astir nan box, and for astir portion that property forced aliases capitalised connected mistakes that teams mightiness get distant pinch against a debased block.

Murphy mugging Aguerd for extremity 3 only happens because he has nan fittingness and pressing strength to beryllium correct connected him. Isak runs for illustration a maniac to beryllium successful a position to lob Fabianski for extremity 4. It was nan aforesaid successful nan triumph distant astatine Spurs, wherever some goals came from pressing nan keeper and defenders in/around their box, and for each that Wilson and Isak tin beryllium value finishers that pressing workload is thing they’ve some bought into and done well.

Newcastle now person a beautiful dilemma betwixt them (Wilson 102 mins per prem extremity aliases assist, Isak 104 mins per goal), a value of striking prime we haven’t had successful ages and that will hopefully let immoderate rotation arsenic we get into nan engaged business end.

Some benignant of Europe is looking much and much doable (does immoderate of these pundits really deliberation that this Liverpool will dress up 10 points successful 10 games?) but it’s Brighton lurking dangerously adjacent successful nan title for nan CL…

May nan best-team-automatically-promoted-in-2017 win

Roger (Newcastle successful London)