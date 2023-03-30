As Eita Sato and Aoi Hoshi walked towards their inferior precocious schoolhouse graduation ceremony, their footsteps echoed successful polished halls erstwhile crowded and noisy pinch students.

The 2 were nan only graduates of Yumoto Junior High successful a mountainous portion of bluish Japan - and nan last. The 76-year-old schoolhouse will unopen its doors for bully erstwhile nan schoolhouse twelvemonth ends connected Friday.

"We heard rumours astir nan schoolhouse closure successful our 2nd year, but I didn't ideate it would really happen. I was shocked," Eita, who for illustration Aoi is 15, said.

As Japan's birthrate plunges faster than expected, schoolhouse closures person picked up gait particularly successful agrarian areas for illustration Ten-ei, a mountainous skiing and hotspring area successful Fukushima prefecture, dealing a further rustle to regions already struggling pinch depopulation.

Falling births are an Asian location issue, pinch nan costs of raising children dampening birthrates successful neighbouring South Korea and China. But Japan's business is particularly critical.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged "unprecedented measures" to boost nan birthrate, including doubling nan fund for child-related policies, and says maintaining nan acquisition situation is crucial.