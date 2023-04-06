Latest Purge 6 Update Sets Up A Bleak Future For The Horror Movie

The Purge 6 has received an update from franchise prima Frank Grillo, whose words picture a bleak early for nan scary movie and its imaginable release.

The sixth movie successful The Purge franchise has received a disheartening update from franchise prima Frank Grillo, who indicates nan anticipated sequel whitethorn not beryllium coming anytime soon. Grillo antecedently portrayed Sergeant Leo Barnes successful The Purge: Anarchy and its sequel, The Purge: Election Year. Despite his characteristic not appearing since nan 3rd installment of The Purge film franchise, nan sixth Purge film will attraction connected Barnes and is confirmed to beryllium his last appearance.

Now, speaking pinch ComicBook.com, Grillo paints a bleak early for The Purge 6 and its imaginable early release. He confirmed nan script's completion and Jason Blum and Michael Bay's engagement successful nan movie, but says that The Purge 6 is nary longer being prioritized for production. Check retired what Grillo had to opportunity below:

But Universal and Blum haven't, uh, they conscionable benignant of person it connected nan backmost burner. It was hot, it was basking for a minute. It was basking for a minute, and past it wasn't.

With The Purge seemingly nary longer a privilege for Universal and Blumhouse, it whitethorn beryllium a while earlier The Purge 6 is produced and released. The adjacent installment successful the film bid has been teased arsenic Grillo's last, pinch nan communicative perchance focusing connected a "remapped" America pursuing The Forever Purge's ending. If The Purge 6 is group to tackle nan titular event's effect connected America arsenic a whole, past it would extremity up being a large-scale movie pinch a overmuch broader attraction than other Purge movies.

The Purge films whitethorn not beryllium awesome container agency earners, but each movie successful nan bid truthful acold has been successful against their budgets. This intends nan franchise is apt to proceed successful immoderate form, but that different ongoing movie projects whitethorn beryllium much of a privilege correct now. Blumhouse themselves are progressive successful making nan 5th movie successful nan Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, a caller The Exorcist film, and an adjustment of Five Nights astatine Freddy's, all group for merchandise this year. It's imaginable The Purge 6 simply hasn't been fresh into their engaged movie schedule yet.

However, that besides intends there's nary telling erstwhile The Purge 6 will travel to fruition aliases if Grillo will beryllium disposable to return erstwhile it yet does spell into production. There is still a beardown chance that different movie successful The Purge franchise will beryllium made, but for now it seems nan bid has been temporarily shelved. Until accumulation is announced, it appears Grillo will beryllium patiently waiting to return to The Purge for different horrific nighttime arsenic Barnes.

Source: ComicBook.com