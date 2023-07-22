Latin American migrants holding informal jobs hamper their integration - report

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants successful Latin America are much apt to activity successful informal jobs contempt having higher qualifications compared to autochthonal workers, hindering their integration, a associated study by 3 world organizations showed connected Friday.

Over 50% of migrants successful nan region are apt to find informal work, nan study by nan Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), nan Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and nan United Nations Development Program (UNDP) showed.

That inclination has been registered successful astatine slightest half of nan 12 countries analyzed.

Migrants thin to extremity up pinch much impermanent contracts and longer shifts, moving 50 hours aliases much per week, than autochthonal laborers, 45% are whom activity informally connected average, nan study added.

The mediocre value of jobs recovered by migrants uncover a nonaccomplishment to return advantage of nan opportunities that migration tin bring to these countries, nan study said.

It noted that successful nan past 10 years, only Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and nan Dominican Republic person implemented typical permits and visas to modulate nan business of immigrants.

Migrant women thin to beryllium much knowledgeable than migrant men, nan study said, but added that "the proportionality of working-age antheral migrants who are employed exceeds that of female migrants by much than 27 percent points."

Mexico is nan state pinch nan 2nd lowest proportionality of migrants comparative to its full population, pinch astir 66% calved successful nan United States and astir of them children of Mexican citizens who returned to nan Latin American country.

Mexico, however, is location to nan precarious smuggling of migrants en way to nan United States, which ended successful notable tragedies successful caller years.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; editing by Diane Craft)