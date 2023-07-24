Latitude Festival: Are Young Fathers the UK's most thrilling live band?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The group (photographed present earlier their Latitude show appearance) person been making euphony together since they were teenagers successful Edinburgh

By Mark Savage BBC Music Correspondent

You person ne'er seen a unrecorded set for illustration Young Fathers.

Headlining nan BBC Sounds shape astatine nan Latitude festival, you don't moreover request to cognize their songs to beryllium swept distant by nan sheer unit of their philharmonic attack.

This is simply a show that is axenic propulsion.

The band's euphony is simply a blend of soul, gospel, hip-hop and tribal chants: I Saw has a loping glitter stone hit and a playground chorus; Geronimo is each coiled, sinister tension; and nan anthemic hook of Get Up is truthful incendiary, it threatens to group nan moshpit connected fire.

On this tour, laminitis members Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings are joined connected shape by 2 female vocalists - and, astatine times, each of them seems to beryllium singing their ain type of nan aforesaid song, mislaid successful nan music, earlier they abruptly threat backmost successful sync pinch a ferocious roar.

The show is thrilling to watch, to beryllium a portion of, and it has rightfully earned them a estimation arsenic Britain's astir breathtaking unrecorded act.

Before making their latest album, Heavy Heavy, nan Edinburgh trio drew a floor plan of nan bands they wanted to emulate: Talking Heads, Massive Attack, Suicide, Sly and nan Family Stone.

"What I was trying to do was constitute a database of bands who person created their ain creator thing," says Hastings, speaking to nan BBC backstage astatine Latitude.

"They don't sound for illustration anyone else. They unrecorded successful their ain space. That's what we were trying to do."

It was almost arsenic if they needed thing to aspire to, says Massaquoi.

"If you train yourself to tally a mile successful nether 5 minutes, you announcement complete nan months that you person much power and you tin tally further. Whereas, pinch euphony and creativity, it's difficult to gauge erstwhile you've improved."

They decided to trust connected their instincts.

This YouTube station cannot beryllium displayed successful your browser. Please alteration Javascript aliases effort a different browser.View original contented connected YouTube The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites. YouTube contented whitethorn incorporate adverts. Skip youtube video by BBC Music Allow YouTube content? This article contains contented provided by Google YouTube. We inquire for your support earlier thing is loaded, arsenic they whitethorn beryllium utilizing cookies and different technologies. You whitethorn want to publication Google’s cooky policy, external and privacy policy, external earlier accepting. To position this contented take ‘accept and continue’. The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites. YouTube contented whitethorn incorporate adverts.

Their messy studio, a windowless squat adjacent to a graveyard successful Scotland, was group up truthful that they could grounds "as soon arsenic we came done nan door", says Massaquoi.

The extremity was to seizure nan spontaneity and joyousness they've ever conveyed connected shape - a determination prompted by nan pandemic, erstwhile "everybody had clip to bespeak and summation a spot of appreciation for what we do".

In practice, it meant nan medium was created successful nan almost nan aforesaid measurement they started out, rapping into a karaoke instrumentality successful Hastings' teenage bedroom.

Vocals were sung communally astir nan microphone. If 1 personification made a mistake, nan different 2 would rotation pinch it, folding nan chaos into nan imaginative process.

"We hardly moreover talk," says Massaquoi. "A batch of it is instinctual."

In nan end, they recorded complete 4 album's worthy of worldly - a patchwork of group vocals, free-flowing percussion, politically-charged hip-hop and African melodies.

But, betraying their origins arsenic a "weird benignant of boyband" (their words), they edited that euphony down to a ruthlessly businesslike 32 minutes.

"As group that emotion a popular song, we're beautiful sadistic pinch ourselves," says Hastings, recalling really nonstop nan workplace conversations could be: "Just return that out. Get to nan point. This is nan champion it."

"We for illustration short songs and hooks and saccharine things," he explains.

The reviews were effusive, moreover for a set that's utilized to captious acclaim.

"Heavy Heavy pulls successful nan listener pinch an empathetic lust for life that ne'er wavers," wrote AllMusic's Andy Kellman.

"From nan opening woody resistance of nan bassline connected Rice to nan chug and claps of Holy Moly, Heavy Heavy bursts pinch overwhelming momentum, arsenic if to say, 'Keep up, if you can,'" added Will Pritchard successful Pitchfork.

"Succinct and underpinned by a catchy melodic structure, it further cements Young Fathers' arsenic 1 of nan much unsocial acts to beryllium today," concluded nan NME's Dhruva Balram.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Alloysious Massaquoi alternates betwixt singing, rapping and playing percussion

The medium is already being tipped for a information astatine this year's Mercury Prize (they previously won pinch their debut, Dead, successful 2014) and it's occurrence has seen them emergence to nan apical of this summer's show bills.

But moreover though they're a semi-mainstream imaginable successful 2023, they've ne'er felt afloat embraced by nan industry.

The trio met astatine a precocious schoolhouse younker nine and were signed astatine nan property of 15 to what they've antecedently called, "a nasty, horrible accumulation deal".

After a bid of mendacious starts, they landed connected their unsocial sound complete 2 mixtapes, Tape One and Tape Two, nan 2nd of which won them nan Scottish Music Prize.

"When we were young, we were outsiders successful Scotland," says Hastings. "We were outsiders astatine hip-hop nights, we were outsiders astatine immoderate night."

"None of our friends utilized to travel to nan gigs," adds Massaquoi. "Some of them didn't for illustration nan euphony - though I for illustration that. That's honest."

Despite, aliases possibly because of, those challenges, they support an tremendous consciousness of self-belief.

"We're 1 of these bands that comes astir each 15 aliases 20 years," says Massaquoi, referencing that database of iconoclasts that Hastings drew up successful nan studio.

"In nan end, group will realise that, but you person to clasp onto nan imagination and say, 'people will get it eventually'.

"It's frustrating while it's happening but nan world doesn't beryllium you immoderate favours. All you tin do is put successful nan clip and nan effort and summation your chances of nan luck happening."

Image source, Sarah Louise Bennett / BBC Image caption, The band's high-profile Glastonbury group introduced them to a caller legion of fans - Graham is pictured connected nan near pinch Kayus betwixt nan backing singers

The set deed nan headlines pinch their Glastonbury capacity past month, aft they dedicated Shame to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, starring nan assemblage successful a chant of: "Say it large and opportunity it clear, refugees are invited here".

As pinch everything they do, Young Fathers' protestation came from experience. Massaquoi came to nan UK erstwhile he was 4 years old, arsenic his genitor fled nan civilian warfare successful Liberia.

He doesn't retrieve overmuch of nan modulation - but what sticks is proceeding Maxi Priest's type of Wild World successful a exile campy successful Ghana.

The song's connection of dream amidst nan sadness of leaving location resonates pinch him to this day.

He wants Young Fathers' euphony to person nan aforesaid effect connected their fans - and being extracurricular pop's soul circle makes that easier, they argue.

"Historically, a batch of bands get worse complete time," observes Hastings.

"But erstwhile you get a spot much comfortable and things get a spot easier and there's a spot of fund from nan grounds label, you commencement to realise why nan euphony tin return 2nd spot to nan lifestyle... Not that I'm surviving a huffy lifestyle, but you tin spot nan seeds of it happening.

"But because we tin activity connected our ain - nan 3 of america successful a room, nary windows, beautiful spartan - I dream that makes america a spot foolproof."

"We're a moving people set astatine a clip erstwhile there's a deficiency of them, and that's a wholly different mind-set to have," adds Massaquoi.

"We travel from a spot wherever if we're not doing this, we person to get a job."