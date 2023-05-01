Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

Image source, Shutterstock Image caption, George Ezra was nan weekend's last headliner, aft Pulp and Paolo Nutini

By Mark Savage BBC Music Correspondent

As he headlines nan Latitude Festival, George Ezra offers immoderate redundant instructions.

"Halfway done this song," he tells nan audience, "I'm going to present you to immoderate words and we're going to singing them together."

The assemblage don't request asking. They already cognize nan drill. They've been singing astatine nan apical of their lungs each day.

By luck aliases design, show organisers person planned a full time of singalongs. A Radio 2 playlist of aureate oldies and modern classics.

Ezra is astatine nan apical of nan bill, playing nan past show of his 18-month world tour.

But 12 hours earlier, nan main shape successful Suffolk opened pinch Manchester indie set James, celebrating their 40th day by reworking their backmost catalogue pinch an orchestra and a gospel choir.

They commencement pinch an ace - a hushed type of Sit Down that blows distant immoderate campsite cobwebs successful nan audience.

"We came connected astatine this time, wherever location wouldn't beryllium immoderate sound pollution, truthful we could do immoderate of our much quiet songs," says frontman Tim Booth.

Frustratingly, they almost squander nan goodwill, continuing nan group pinch nan 2010 medium way Dust Motes and an obscure b-side, The Lake. Even Booth admits these tracks will trial nan audience's "concentration and patience", which makes you wonderment why they bothered.

But erstwhile they move to nan hits - Tomorrow, Born Of Frustration, Laid - everything comes to life. Then an assemblage personnel screams, "Play Say Something!" and, to his surprise, nan set agree.

"Don't show anyone we took a request," asks Booth. "It'd beryllium unspeakable if this caught on."

The item is Sometimes, which ends pinch a long, lingering chorus that alternates betwixt nan choir and nan crowd. The set statement up astatine nan beforehand of nan shape to return it in, intelligibly moved astatine nan response.

The shape head feels nan aforesaid - and gifts them an other 10 minutes to support nan magic flowing.

Image source, Shutterstock Image caption, Sophie Ellis-Bextor was a immense favourite pinch nan audience

After Ireland's Picture This present immoderate high-energy popular kicks, The Bootleg Beatles return nan stage, boasting nan alternatively unfair luxury of nan world's champion opus catalogue to conception their setlist from.

Thankfully, they debar Maxwell's Silver Hammer and unfastened pinch nan mop apical classics - Can't Buy Me Love, Twist and Shout, Help - earlier swerving into nan post-Pepper era pinch I've Got A Feeling, Get Back and Come Together.

They exemplify nan 2 halves pinch era-appropriate costume changes, transforming from clean-cut youngsters to shaggy-haired iconoclasts.

"It's astonishing what LSD tin do for your hair," quips nan Bootleg John Lennon.

The group ends pinch Hey Jude (what else?) which produces much na-nas than Fyffes.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor covers Madonna's Like A Prayer, but she's much for illustration a Ray of Light - precocious kicking and shimmying astir nan stage, saying hullo to everyone successful nan assemblage while streamers flail from her epaulettes.

Complying pinch due show etiquette, she wholly ignores her caller medium to play a Kitchen Disco group that interspersed her hits pinch covers of Moloko's Sing It Back and Mojo's Lady (Hear Me Tonight).

But nan affectional precocious constituent comes erstwhile she introduces her mum, erstwhile Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis, who was watching from nan broadside of nan stage.

"This is her first ever festival," Sophie announces. "It's taken maine 25 years to get her to travel to a field… It's a spot for illustration seeing nan Queen."

As she plays Young Blood - written astir nan enduring emotion betwixt her mum and step-dad John Leach, who died successful 2020 - nan camera pans to Ellis, wiping tears from her eyes.

Image source, Shutterstock Image caption, The Proclaimers throwback stone and rotation group included Letter From America, I'm Gonna Be and Then I Met You

After a little reset, Scottish rockers The Proclaimers return nan reins, attracting a monolithic crowd who conscionable want to loop retired (I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles.

Newcomer Mimi Webb has a smaller, younger, but nary little enthusiastic audience, chanting her sanction and sitting connected parent's shoulders to shriek nan words to Red Flags and House On Fire.

Webb's parents besides make an quality - staging a shape penetration to coming her pinch a 23rd day barroom and lead everyone successful an impromptu chorus of Happy Birthday.

The vocalist later confesses her day wish successful 2022 had been to play Latitude.

"That was my extremity for this twelvemonth [and] I americium so, truthful stoked to beryllium here."

Image source, Shutterstock Image caption, Mimi Webb was nan first enactment to play nan main shape connected Sunday who'd had a apical 20 deed successful nan past decade

Ezra gets nan biggest crowd of nan full weekend, and a young 1 excessively - toting glow sticks, bubble guns and Pokemon hats arsenic they creation astir to his effortlessly sunny popular songs.

It would return a difficult bosom not to lukewarm to tracks for illustration Anyone For You, Budapest, and Paradise, each of which clasp nan tantalising committedness of flight (a dream everyone is trying desperately to clasp onto, arsenic nan show ends and they look nan quagmire of nan carpark).

When he switches to nan romanticist beauty of Hold My Girl, you tin perceive a pin drop; and erstwhile he plays nan ebullient Green Green Grass - "a ceremony of life" - nan statement spills retired beyond nan Obelisk arena, pinch kids and parents dancing astir nan nutrient stalls.

Image source, Shutterstock Image caption, Ezra said Latitude was nan last day of his extended world tour

Ezra's occupation seems elemental - but penning life-affirming popular songs is overmuch harder than moping astir being edgy. The assemblage clasp him not because he's cool, but because there's a upland apical we're each dreaming of.

The BBC Sounds shelter caters to nan assemblage who want thing much visceral, pinch a noisy, jolting group from Black Midi; and a uncommon chance to spot Siouxsie Sioux, playing only her 2nd UK gig successful 10 years.

She twists bewitchingly crossed nan shape successful a metallic jumpsuit, punching retired nan thumps of goth-punk anthems for illustration Spellbound, Happy House and Hong Kong Garden.

Her still-loyal fans are truthful eager to get adjacent that she has to admonish them.

"You're each packed successful for illustration sardines," she declares earlier launching into Kiss Them For Me. "You request immoderate room to dance".

Back connected nan main stage, Ezra is astir to wrap up.

"We've been connected circuit playing these songs for 18 months and this is our past show," he declares.

"It has been an absolute pleasance to stock it pinch you."

Then he launches into Shotgun, his biggest, singalongiest number, augmented by fireworks and confetti and arms being punched successful nan air.

But, arsenic if to beryllium a point, Latitude didn't fto their headliner person nan past word.

As nan assemblage record away, nan speakers commencement playing Matthew Wilder's 1980s oddity Break My Stride.

And that, for nary evident reason, becomes nan closing chorus of Singalong Sunday.