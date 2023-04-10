Lavrov to visit Caracas within his Latin American tour

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Lavrov to visit Caracas within his Latin American tour

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will get successful Venezuelan superior metropolis of Caracas Tuesday successful continuation of his circuit to Latin American states. On Monday, Lavrov already visited Brazil, wherever he had a number of meetings, including 1 pinch his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira. Lavrov’s circuit is expected to proceed until April 21.

In Caracas, Lavrov will meet pinch Venezuelan Foreign Minster Yvan Gil Pinto, appointed successful January this year, for nan first time. In addition, nan Russian curate will clasp a number of meetings pinch nan republic’s apical officials.

The negotiations schedule is expected to beryllium vast. The 2 ministers are apt to talk issues applicable to improvement of bilateral relations, economical practice and will speech assessments of nan business successful nan world - nan business successful Ukraine successful particular.

More
Source Tass

Related Article

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani's start shortened by rain delay in Angels' win

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani's start shortened by rain delay in Angels' win

41 minutes ago
G-7 top diplomats to back Taiwan peace as 3-day talks end in Japan

G-7 top diplomats to back Taiwan peace as 3-day talks end in Japan

41 minutes ago
Ukraine energy chief calls on G-7 to set nuclear plant security steps

Ukraine energy chief calls on G-7 to set nuclear plant security steps

41 minutes ago
US hopes for regular consular access to Gershkovich in Russia — White House

US hopes for regular consular access to Gershkovich in Russia — White House

1 hour ago
Sudanese Armed Forces consider ongoing conflict a coup attempt — statement

Sudanese Armed Forces consider ongoing conflict a coup attempt — statement

1 hour ago
Crown Prince of Kuwait dismisses National Assembly — statement

Crown Prince of Kuwait dismisses National Assembly — statement

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

18 hours ago
Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

21 hours ago
Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

21 hours ago
G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

21 hours ago
What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.