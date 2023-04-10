Lavrov to visit Caracas within his Latin American tour

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will get successful Venezuelan superior metropolis of Caracas Tuesday successful continuation of his circuit to Latin American states. On Monday, Lavrov already visited Brazil, wherever he had a number of meetings, including 1 pinch his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira. Lavrov’s circuit is expected to proceed until April 21.

In Caracas, Lavrov will meet pinch Venezuelan Foreign Minster Yvan Gil Pinto, appointed successful January this year, for nan first time. In addition, nan Russian curate will clasp a number of meetings pinch nan republic’s apical officials.

The negotiations schedule is expected to beryllium vast. The 2 ministers are apt to talk issues applicable to improvement of bilateral relations, economical practice and will speech assessments of nan business successful nan world - nan business successful Ukraine successful particular.