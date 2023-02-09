Law And Order: SVU's Benson Revealed What She Really Wants From Her Unit, But Is It Possible?

Spoilers up for Episode 17 of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, called “Lime Chaser.”

Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU has been a clip of upheaval for Olivia Benson some arsenic a personification and arsenic skipper of Manhattan’s Special Victims Unit. The nonaccomplishment of Rollins arsenic a detective affected Mariska Hargitay’s characteristic professionally and personally, each while she seems stuck connected whether aliases not she has a early pinch Stabler. In “Lime Chaser,” Benson revealed what she wants from nan cops successful her unit, but it’s difficult to beryllium assured that she’ll really get what she wants.

“Lime Chaser” was a frustrating section for Benson thanks to Churlish and Muncy feuding while Bruno tried to play mediator and Velasco had his ain problems to woody pinch aft getting an ultimatum from his captain. Plus, Fin was taking a individual time and Carisi worked his ineligible magic off-screen, truthful Benson was fundamentally moving pinch a unit of comparative newcomers to Special Victims.

Churlish’s eagerness to impressment Benson and enactment successful Manhattan resulted successful immoderate ill-advised decisions to get herself sent undercover, costing her nan captain’s spot without a batch of clip to triumph it back. While speaking to nan newest (and perchance temporary) bull wrong her unit, Benson gave distant what she wants from each of them, saying:

Perfectionism is simply a vulnerable measurement to attack imperfect victims, fto unsocial perps. And from now on, I expect teamwork from you, not perfection.

Churlish will intelligibly person to set to not trying to present perfection to Benson, and nan portion did commencement to travel together aft nan undercover operation. Muncy moreover shook hands pinch her successful a large measurement guardant from their position quo successful nan erstwhile episode. Plus, Benson acknowledged that while her detectives are each “dysfunctional,” nan imperfections let them to “lead pinch empathy and pinch compassion.”

Benson made this constituent specifically to Churlish because of Churlish’s insistence that she’s conscionable trying to impressment Benson, which resulted successful her astir derailing nan case. She intelligibly cared astir catching nan men who were targeting women, drugging them, and assaulting them, but not needfully 100% for nan correct reasons. Benson said:

I request to cognize that you’re present for nan correct reasons. Because you attraction astir survivors and trauma and healing, not because you want a promotion.

On nan whole, I’m not judge that Churlish tin genuinely fto spell of her ambition and thrust to impressment Benson capable to afloat fresh into nan team. She was astir successful tears astatine learning that she’d mislaid Benson’s trust, and getting a handshake from Muncy astatine nan extremity of nan hr doesn’t mean that they’re abruptly going to go nan champion of friends.

It seems apt that Muncy’s loyalties will stay pinch Velasco contempt everything, and location conscionable aren’t galore longtime members of SVU near successful Manhattan anymore to thief guideline nan younger detectives. Benson surely has capable connected her sheet without holding their hands done everything! A small dysfunction whitethorn beryllium bully for starring them to consciousness empathy and compassion, but nan existent position quo conscionable leaves maine missing nan classical days of nan show pinch Cragen, Stabler, and Munch alongside Benson and Fin.

Admittedly, portion of why I’m not convinced that Benson will get her teamwork mightiness conscionable beryllium because neither Fin nor Carisi appeared successful “Lime Chaser,” and location was nary logic to expect that Rollins would make an appearance. Benson and Stabler surely caused their stock of problems for their skipper backmost successful nan time (complete pinch individual issues affecting their work), but it’s harder to beryllium invested pinch characters who fans person hardly gotten to cognize truthful far. Fortunately, nan promo for nan adjacent section reveals that Carisi astatine slightest will beryllium back:

See what’s adjacent for Benson and Co. (which will hopefully see Fin backmost successful action) pinch nan caller section of Law & Order: SVU connected Thursday, April 6 astatine 9 p.m. ET connected NBC, betwixt Law & Order (which conscionable saw Price do what character Hugh Dancy described arsenic “a unspeakable thing”) astatine 8 p.m. and Law & Order: Organized Crime astatine 10 p.m. You tin besides revisit earlier episodes of SVU streaming pinch a Peacock Premium subscription.