Lawmakers ask Department of Justice to investigate Warner Bros. Discovery merger

Four Democratic lawmakers person written to nan Department of Justice to analyse Warner Bros. Discovery and motorboat an enquiry into alleged anti-competitive behavior. Democratic representatives Elizabeth Warren, Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and Joaquin Castro wrote that nan merged institution has harmed workers and reduced user choice. Warner Bros. Discovery was formed aft WarnerMedia merged pinch Discovery Inc. successful April 2022.

“We respectfully impulse nan Justice Department to analyse nan authorities of title successful affected labour and user markets pursuing consummation of this merger, which appears to person enabled Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to adopt perchance anticompetitive practices that trim user prime and harm workers successful affected labour markets,” nan lawmakers wrote successful nan letter.

Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to TechCrunch’s petition for comment.

The lawmakers reason that Warner Bros. Discovery’s caller ownership is “hollowing retired an iconic American studio.” The missive outlines that galore projects were cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery not agelong aft nan merger, including “Batgirl,” which was canceled moreover though filming for nan movie had already been completed. The missive besides refers to nan cancellation of celebrated shows for illustration “Gordita Chronicles” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

In addition, nan lawmakers statement that Primetime Emmy Award victor J. J. Abrams is now shopping elsewhere for a location for his TV show “Demimonde” which was initially picked up by HBO and past canceled earlier accumulation began connected nan project.

The missive notes that consumers will apt ne'er beryllium capable to watch shows purchased past cancelled by nan company, and that Warner Bros. Discovery’s behaviour amounts to a “catch and kill” believe that limits user choice.

The lawmakers besides outline that nan company’s actions are leaving workers pinch less choices for employment and advancement.

“Shortly aft nan merger was finalized, WBD began realizing a number of costs synergies that were utilized to warrant nan merger successful nan first place—including cuts to hundreds of jobs for moving people,” nan missive reads. “First, WBD trim nan streaming level CNN+. The CNN+ trim affected astir 350 employees, and 4 months later, CNN laid disconnected an further 400 employees. WBD besides enacted 100 layoffs successful its company’s advertisement income section arsenic different cost-cutting effort related to nan merger. In total, nan aforementioned cuts affected thousands of people. Notably, WBD still has $3.5 cardinal successful planned cuts—which does not bode good for workers.”

The missive ends by asking nan Department of Justice to return different look astatine nan transaction and return into information nan actions that nan institution has taken since nan merger was finalized a twelvemonth ago. The lawmakers constitute that they dream nan guidelines for nan merger are updated to guarantee they bespeak nan needs of workers, consumers and contented creators successful nan media and intermezo industry.

The missive comes arsenic Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to clasp a property arena sometime this week regarding its caller direct-to-consumer streaming plan.