Leak of NATO’s ‘secret’ war plans triggers Pentagon probe – NYT

Officials opportunity they are struggling to scrub nan delicate worldly from nan internet

A leaked trove of classified documents outlining American and NATO warfare readying successful Ukraine has sparked an investigation by nan US military, nan New York Times reported. The briefing slides, immoderate marked “top secret,” show assessed unit strengths, timelines for arms shipments and ammunition expenditures, among different data.

The files appeared connected societal media earlier this week, and while their first root remains unclear, nan leaks person group disconnected alarms successful nan Pentagon, which has launched a probe to find really nan documents were obtained, nan Times reported connected Thursday.

“We are alert of nan reports of societal media posts and nan section is reviewing nan matter,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told nan outlet.

Officials said they are moving to person nan worldly removed from nan internet, but had not succeeded arsenic of Thursday night.

One of nan documents marked “top secret” provides nan “Status of nan Conflict arsenic of 1 Mar.,” suggesting nan slides are respective weeks old. Though they do not picture immoderate circumstantial conflict plans, nan files connection a glimpse into US intelligence assessments for Russian and Ukrainian unit levels, timetables for training and instrumentality deliveries, upwind data, arsenic good arsenic ammunition expenditures – including for nan US-supplied HIMARS platform. The Pentagon has not antecedently disclosed nan complaint astatine which Ukrainian forces are utilizing up rounds for nan weapon.

Some of nan documents look to person been altered, pinch aggregate different versions circulating online showing wildly varying estimates for losses connected some sides of nan conflict.

Another record lists 12 caller Ukrainian combat brigades – which are usually made up of 4,000 to 5,000 troops – noting that nan US and nan NATO bloc are training and supplying 9 of them. Of those, nan archive states that six would beryllium fresh by nan extremity of March, and nan remaining 3 by April 30.

One of nan astir important intelligence breaches to spell nationalist since nan conflict successful Ukraine erupted past year, nan leaks travel arsenic Kiev is reportedly preparing a awesome counter-offensive against Russian forces, pinch 1 of nan documents showing 2 imaginable routes into nan Donbas, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. It is unclear erstwhile nan counter-attacks are group to begin, but Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov precocious claimed that nan 2 sides would conflict a “final” and “decisive battle” sometime successful nan spring.