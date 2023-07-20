Leaked OnePlus 12 renders reveal a refined design and a periscope camera

As we await much specifications from OnePlus connected erstwhile it will motorboat its first foldable we person news connected nan successor to nan fantabulous OnePlus 11 5G which launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 12 arsenic it’s being called, has been shown disconnected successful a bunch of leaked renders which uncover nan beingness of a periscope camera.

The images travel via @OnLeaks via SmartPrix, and show disconnected a creation that is profoundly reminiscent of nan OnePlus 11 5G albeit pinch somewhat thinner bezels, pinch nan rear camera lodging being beautiful overmuch nan aforesaid isolated from nan periscope camera being connected position and nan LED flash now sitting extracurricular nan main housing. Eagle-eyed readers will announcement that nan punch-hole selfie camera has been relocated to nan top-center of nan display. From nan renders we tin corroborate that nan alert slider is coming successful its customary spot aboce nan powerfulness button.

It’s important to statement that nan renders are based connected existent life images of nan OnePlus 12 protype, truthful location whitethorn beryllium immoderate changes betwixt now and nan existent motorboat which we expect successful precocious 2023.

We expect nan OnePlus 12 to beryllium nan brands due flagship for 2023, and arsenic specified it’s expected to athletics a 6.67-inch OLED show pinch QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and high-frequency PWM dimming. We could spot charging speeds bumped up to 150W (as pinch past year’s OnePlus 10T) arsenic good arsenic 50W charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

According to nan leaker known arsenic Digital Chat Station, nan OnePlus 12 will beryllium powered by nan as-yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which should springiness it a boost successful performance, artillery life, and AI capabilities. The camera setup is rumored to dwell of a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX9- series), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision periscope lens (OV64B), which should beryllium a noticeable upgrade from nan OnePlus 11’s offering.

It’s early days for nan OnePlus 12 and we tin count connected galore much leaks and rumors to spill successful nan lead-up to nan charismatic motorboat of nan brand’s adjacent flagship. It’s shaping up nicely though. What are your thoughts connected nan refined design?