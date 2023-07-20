Despite still being immoderate months distant from erstwhile we expect Google to unveil its newest flagship smartphones, news of nan Pixel 8 Pro’s halfway hardware specifications has leaked. While it’s beautiful overmuch arsenic we mightiness expect, nan truth that Google still won’t springiness Pixel fans a decently accelerated charging acquisition is simply a disappointment – nary matter really galore times nan hunt elephantine claims that 27W charging is ‘fast’.

The leaked specs database comes courtesy of Yogesh Brar connected Twitter, confirming nan beingness of Google’s caller Tensor G3 processor and a somesthesia sensor. According to nan leakster, we tin expect nan Pixel 8 bid to motorboat sometime during October.

Pixel 8 Pro

6.7″ QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Google Tensor G3 + Titan Security chip

12GB RAM

128/256GB retention (non-expandable)

Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP Ultra-wide + 48MP (Telephoto)

Selfie: 11MP

Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Android 14

4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging

It each looks very predicatable, including nan stupendously slow charging complaint of 27W which Google will nary uncertainty person nan audacity to declare is ‘fast’. Besides nan mini bump successful charging speeds, nan Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up nicely though I person to admit I’d overmuch for illustration Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip nether nan hood alternatively of nan Tensor G3 which is still based connected an aged Exynos design.

What are your thoughts connected nan Pixel 8 Pro truthful far?