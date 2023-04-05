LeBron James appears to get into heated back-and-forth with fan as Lakers dealt crucial playoff blow

LeBron James and nan Los Angeles Lakers suffered a important rustle to their playoff hopes connected Wednesday night, losing to nan Los Angeles Clippers 125-118.

The Lakers superstar besides heard nan chirping from nan fans.

Los Angeles Lakers guardant LeBron James reacts to a telephone during nan 2nd half of nan team's NBA hoops crippled against nan Los Angeles Clippers connected Wednesday, April 5, 2023, successful Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A societal media video showed James getting into a heated back-and-forth pinch a instrumentality during nan game. It is unclear what nan 2 were saying, but nan instrumentality was seen pointing to his fingers appearing to rattling disconnected immoderate constituent he was trying to make.

James led nan Lakers pinch 33 points successful 35 minutes connected 13-of-20 shooting. The nonaccomplishment dropped nan Lakers to 41-39 connected nan play pinch 2 games left. If nan play ended Wednesday night, nan Lakers would person to conflict to unafraid a spot via nan play-in tournament.

LEBRON JAMES' TEAMMATES MAKE GOAT NOISES DURING POSTGAME INTERVIEW AFTER GAME-WINNING BASKET IN OVERTIME

Los Angeles Lakers guardant LeBron James argues a telephone during nan 2nd half of nan team's NBA hoops crippled against nan Los Angeles Clippers connected Wednesday, April 5, 2023, successful Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"Whatever we extremity up, that's wherever we extremity up," James said aft nan game. "For us, it's ever astir health. Over nan past mates years, that's been our Achilles' heel."

Only 4 Lakers were successful double figures successful scoring – Austin Reaves (20 points), Anthony Davis (17 points) and D’Angelo Russell (15 points). Despite playing astatine slightest 13 minutes, cipher connected nan Lakers chair scored much than 7 points.

Los Angeles Lakers guardant Anthony Davis, left, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers defender Russell Westbrook, #0, and guardant Kawhi Leonard during nan first half of an NBA hoops crippled Wednesday, April 5, 2023, successful Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles sits successful nan seventh spot conscionable a tiebreaker up of nan New Orleans Pelicans. At this juncture, nan Lakers would play nan Oklahoma City Thunder successful nan play-in tourney for nan seventh seed successful nan playoffs.

The Thunder person a amended constituent differential by 0.5 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.