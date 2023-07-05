Legal Aid condemns threats against legal representatives

Legal Aid SA has raised concerns aft organization members attempted to onslaught a lawyer representing a rape and execution accused successful a Limpopo court.

The Lebowakgomo magistrate’s tribunal ended up postponing the matter.

“The caller effort by a organization mob to battle a Legal Aid SA ineligible practitioner successful nan Zebediela periodical tribunal highlights this challenge,” said Legal Aid SA’s Limpopo/Mpumalanga provincial executive Mpho Kgabi.

“Members of nan organization could not understand really he could correspond an accused who is facing charges of execution and rape.

“Legal Aid SA condemns bullying, intimidation and threats levelled against its ineligible practitioners astatine each levels. We must retrieve that not each accused persons are nan existent perpetrators of nan crime for which they person been charged. We cognize this from existent experience.”

She said nan norm of rule remained an basal pillar of SA’s populist and entree to justness by everyone is simply a basal quality right.

“Without it, 1 cannot person a adjacent proceedings arsenic this would undermine nan criminal justness strategy and further erode respect for nan norm of law.”

Kgabi noted that tribunal matters are sometimes postponed and delayed owed to vigilantism, yet slowing down nan wheels of justice.

“We cannot condone and judge vigilante actions. We are grateful to tribunal interpreters who acted swiftly to intervene and shield our ineligible practitioner successful Lebowakgomo.

“The matter was recalled and postponed and will beryllium heard astatine nan Lebowakgomo magistrate’s tribunal wherever rule enforcement will heighten security.”

She said nan nationalist must beryllium reminded of nan state-owned entity’s law instruction to supply ineligible practice to those who cannot spend it.

“We must guarantee that we abstracted our distaste for nan crime from those progressive successful nan process.

“A well-functioning justness strategy promotes a civilization of quality authorities arsenic it protects nan authorities of victims, witnesses and nan accused successful nan criminal justness process. Access to practice ensures that justness tin beryllium served.

“Members of nan nationalist are powerfully advised to desist from assaulting, intimidating, bullying and threatening Legal Aid SA attorneys. Legal practitioners must beryllium allowed to transportation retired and fulfil their law mandate and should ever beryllium allowed to beryllium successful tribunal to guarantee that justness prevails arsenic per nan ineligible proviso that each personification accused of an offence is presumed guiltless until proven blameworthy successful a tribunal of law.

“Individuals are reminded that some acts and threats of assault, arsenic good arsenic bullying and intimidation tin consequence successful you facing criminal charges for specified actions,” said Kgabi.

