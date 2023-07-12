Legal filing against Brad Pitt lays bare $350m battle over chateau he bought with Angelina Jolie

The world sighed complete Brad Pitt's beauty erstwhile he stepped retired successful racing overalls astatine Silverstone past weekend. How could this man, approaching his 60th birthday, still look for illustration nan aureate deity who charmed Geena Davis into furniture successful Thelma and Louise measurement backmost successful 1991?

But successful an bonzer 98 page ineligible filing – obtained exclusively by nan Daily Mail - rather a different image is painted of nan A-list star.

And this depiction of William Bradley Pitt is not beautiful astatine all.

Pitt, 59, is described successful nan tribunal filing arsenic a 'bully' who has acted emotionally, irrationally and 'ultimately illegally' complete nan vineyard wherever he and Angelina Jolie were married.

He's said to person tally a agelong obstructionist run to forestall his ex woman Angelina Jolie, and her erstwhile finance institution Nouvel, from profits and a opportunity successful nan moving of their vino business based astatine their erstwhile French hideaway, Chateau Miraval.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt astatine a Cannes movie premiere successful 2007, erstwhile they were still married

Chateau Miraval – which is now weighted astatine $164million – is wherever nan mates tied nan knot successful 2014

It is tempting to picture this conflict – centring arsenic it does connected a vineyard – arsenic sour grapes. But nan harvest is acold excessively bitter for that.

For nan incendiary archive – which intends to get 'at least' $350million from Pitt by measurement of compensation complete a conflict – is dotted pinch individual specifications astir nan man and his marriage.

It isn't – rather – a characteristic assassination, but what is said by lawyers acting for Nouvel, nan institution formerly owned by Jolie – is profoundly damaging. Nouvel was founded by Jolie but sold to a subsidiary of Stoli Group successful October 2021.

It is said by lawyers for Nouvel that Jolie had to waste nan business because aft nan drunken statement connected a backstage level which ended their matrimony successful 2016, she was 'uncomfortable' being progressive successful nan waste of alcohol.

The filing alleges that their six children were truthful traumatised by that incident connected nan level – described successful full, riveting item - that they person not been capable to spell backmost to Chateau Miraval since.

The documents allege that Pitt has tally a 'gaslighting' run which suggests that nan image of nan marque was damaged by its relation pinch Yuri Shefler of Stoli, who bought Jolie's share.

In constituent of fact, opportunity Nouvel's lawyers, nan consequence of harm to nan marque comes from Pitt's ain tarnished image. Pitt is bluntly invited to 'look successful nan mirror.'

The spectre of disgraced Hollywood shaper Harvey Weinstein – successful situation for rape and intersexual misconduct – is invoked.

Even his attempts to thief nan victims of Hurricane Katrina, by building houses, are derided.

Pitt stands accused of utilizing a woody pinch Jolie complete nan plus arsenic 'leverage' by offering her 'poison pill' position successful a tit for tat aft she revenge allegations of home maltreatment during their custody battle.

Its besides said successful nan filing that nan Chateau Miraval institution made nary repayment of $40 cardinal of loans and that Jolie sought to waste nan institution successful bid to 'achieve liquidity' – an astonishing assertion fixed her agelong and successful profession successful Hollywood.

Pitt astatine Chateau Miraval during a motorboat of his skincare line, Le Domaine

Meanwhile, it is alleged that Pitt has utilized nan institution arsenic his 'personal cashbox' and squandered millions connected 'vanity projects.' Over €1million Euro was spent connected a swimming pool, and a further €1million a twelvemonth was spent connected a squad of Croatian stone-masons who worked connected walls astatine nan property.

The archive claims: 'Lately, Pitt has shifted his nationalist relations campaign, claiming that Shefler and nan Stoli Group are trying to evict him from his ''family home'' and eject him from nan business that he ''built''. Talk astir fantasy.

'This is simply a conflict astir money and firm control, not a conflict complete a family home. Pitt seeks to exert full and absolute power complete Chateau Miraval and its profitable vino business, ignoring that, legally, he co-owns it pinch Tenute del Monde. The chateau is nary one's ''home''.

Pitt is not a French national who keeps nan chateau arsenic his domicile. And nan conception that Chateau Miraval was nan Pitt-Jolie family location died backmost successful 2016 erstwhile Pitt terrorized his woman and children successful a drunken rage while en way from nan chateau to Pitt's existent location - Hollywood.

'Equally ludicrous is nan thought that nan Stoli Group is trying to return distant a business that Pitt ''built''. Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker.

'He deals successful illusions, not ungraded and grapes. During nan years that he allegedly ''built'' nan business, he filmed and appeared successful dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting astir nan world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties.

'While he nary uncertainty visited nan vineyards to respect nan activity of nan French laborers who really made nan business successful, Pitt is nary vigneron.'

HAPPY DAYS BEFORE THE STORM

The communicative originates successful 2008 erstwhile Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased Chateau Miraval, a 1300-acre state property successful nan southbound of France.

It was a analyzable transaction. The spot was owned by nan French company, Chateau Miraval, which was successful move wholly owned by nan institution Quimicum, based successful Luxembourg.

Pitt and Jolie purchased each nan shares of Quimicum for €25million, thereby besides acquiring Chateau Miraval.

The acquisition was made done their respective finance holding companies. Pitt's is called Mondo Bongo, aft a opus from nan soundtrack of nan movie Mr & Mrs Smith wherever nan mates first met. Jolie's was called Nouvel, nan mediate sanction of her girl Shiloh.

The character inspects vines astatine nan vineyard aft its roseate won an award

According to nan filing, Mondo Bongo purchased 60% of Quimicum's shares, and Nouvel purchased 40% of Quimicum's shares but 'the mates ever intended that Pitt and Jolie would beryllium adjacent owners.'

In 2013, Pitt caused Mondo Bongo to transportation 10 per cent of nan Quimicum shares to Nouvel, making them 'equal 50-50 owners.'

The filing claims that astatine this point: 'To amended nan value of its winemaking, Chateau Miraval entered into a business narration pinch Familles Perrin successful March 2013. Familles Perrin is owned and tally by 1 of France's astir successful winemaking families.'

'Under nan Miraval Provence business agreement, Chateau Miraval cultivated nan estate's vineyard, harvested its grapes, and produced wine, while Familles Perrin provided winemaking method assistance and aged, bottled, and sold nan wine. Pitt and Jolie loaned their Hollywood star-power to support nan wine's trading efforts.'

The archive goes connected to declare that: 'Although Pitt was happy to lend his talent for image-management and aforesaid promotion to nan trading broadside of nan business, he is not, and has ne'er been, a winemaker. Contrary to nan image he projects successful nan press, to nary one's surprise, Pitt does not walk his clip toiling successful nan vineyards.

'Instead, while he is disconnected making blockbuster movies, Perrin and others person assumed nan day-to-day work of really making Miraval's wine.'

The vino business was a success, pinch Chateau Miraval Rose being classed nan champion successful nan world by Wine Spectator magazine. Profits grew from astir €1million successful 2013 to astir €15million successful 2022.

The filing says: 'Amidst nan first occurrence of their investment, Pitt and Jolie joined astatine Chateau Miraval connected August 23, 2014, surrounded by a mini group of friends and family.

'By statement betwixt them arsenic a mates and later arsenic woman and husband, Jolie continued her humanitarian work, took attraction of their children, and was entrusted pinch pursing nan couple's extended philanthropic activity worldwide, including for nan Jolie-Pitt foundation, while oversight of nan couple's finance successful Chateau Miraval was near successful nan hands of Pitt.'

Both Jolie and Pitt invested millions of dollars successful nan business. Nouvel, Jolie's erstwhile finance company, says it loaned astatine slightest $40million successful full but had not a cent repaid.

THE MARRIAGE FALLS APART.

The tribunal filing claims: 'But each was not well. Pitt developed a publically acknowledged intoxicant maltreatment problem. In 2016, aft a superior and internationally publicized incident betwixt Pitt, Jolie, and nan couple's children connected a level travel from France to California, Jolie revenge for divorce.'

The ineligible filing continues by alleging: 'Over nan years, Pitt developed an addiction to alcohol, which resulted successful progressively destructive behaviour towards Jolie and nan remainder of their family.

'Things came to a caput connected a backstage level travel from France to nan United States connected September 14, 2016. As has been wide reported and documented successful precocious released FBI records and confirmed by Jolie successful these proceedings, during nan flight, Pitt, who reportedly consumed aggregate alcoholic beverages, took Jolie to nan bathroom.

Pitt and Jolie successful Kensington, West London, successful 2014, 2 years earlier their divorce

'As they argued, Pitt grabbed Jolie by nan head, shaking her, and pushed her into nan bath wall. Pitt besides punched nan ceiling of nan level 4 times and told her, 'You're f******g up this family'.

'As noted successful nan FBI investigative report, erstwhile their children asked, ''Are you OK, Mommy?'', Pitt replied ''No, she's not OK. She's ruining this family. She's crazy''. And erstwhile 1 of their children confronted Pitt, Pitt lunged astatine nan child.

'Jolie held Pitt back, but successful nan process suffered injuries to her backmost and elbows. Over nan remainder of nan flight, Pitt continued to rant, and poured brew connected Jolie and nan children arsenic they tried to sleep.

'When nan formation landed and Jolie told Pitt that she was taking nan kids to a edifice to rest, Pitt refused to fto nan family time off nan level for 20 minutes, yelled ''You're not taking my f*****g kids'', and pushed Jolie. Five days later, Jolie revenge for divorce.'

The FBI investigated but did not prosecute nan matter and nan Los Angeles region section of children and family services besides cleared him complete nan incident. He has ever denied immoderate beingness constituent to nan argument.

HOSTILITIES OPEN OVER THE VINEYARD

The filing alleges: 'In retaliation for nan divorcement and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked connected a multi faceted, years-long run to prehend power of Chateau Miraval and due nan company's assets for his use and that of his ain companies and friends.

'It did not matter to Pitt that his authorities arsenic a 50% proprietor were co-equal to those of Jolie. Pitt credited himself for nan wine's occurrence and viewed power of Chateau Miraval arsenic his individual entitlement.

'Appointing himself nan rightful proprietor of Chateau Miraval, his copy objectives were to usurp nan worth of Jolie's company, Nouvel, and to get sole power complete Chateau Miraval and its profitable vino business.'

It goes connected to claim: 'He stopped consulting pinch Jolie connected immoderate facet of Chateau Miraval and withheld important accusation astir nan business and its finance decisions from her. This gave him absolute de facto power of nan property, and he took afloat advantage of it.

Pitt, 59, is described arsenic a 'bully' who has acted emotionally, irrationally and 'ultimately illegally' complete nan vineyard

The documents allege that Pitt has tally a 'gaslighting' run which suggests that nan image of nan marque was damaged by its relation pinch Yuri Shefler of Stoli, who bought Jolie's share

'As nan divorcement proceedings progressed, however, Jolie began to move much of her attraction to nan business aspects of Chateau Miraval, arsenic she was nary longer comfortable leaving nan guidance and supervision of her largest finance chiefly successful nan hands of Pitt.

'Moreover, Chateau Miraval had ne'er distributed immoderate of nan business' profits to its shareholders and was expending ample sums of money connected projects that did not look to person a morganatic business purpose.

'Jolie began to insist connected receiving accusation astir Chateau Miraval's finances and began exercising a greater grade of supervision complete its business.'

There were allegedly concerns complete nan trademarks of nan brands which nan tribunal filing claims are now among its astir valuable assets. Nouvel's lawyers besides declare that Familles Perrin were charging 'three times' nan modular bottling complaint and frankincense 'gouging' nan company.

The filing claims that Pitt 'improperly blocked' Jolie from receiving accusation astir nan institution and besides ensured that location was nary functioning committee of board astatine nan institution Quimicum, which meant that location was nary oversight of nan Chateau Miraval company.

The filing alleges: 'Chateau Miraval's vino business generates tens of millions of dollars successful profits. But Pitt ensured that Jolie and Nouvel would ne'er spot a dime of that money. Instead, Pitt… improperly diverted millions successful dividends paid to Chateau Miraval from nan Miraval Provence vino business to Pitt's individual projects that lacked immoderate morganatic business purpose, including spending complete a cardinal euros of nan business' costs connected a swimming pool, astir a cardinal euros a twelvemonth perpetually rebuilding chromatic walls utilizing chromatic masons from Croatia, adjacent to 3 cardinal euros connected 'garment work', and much money to build and rebuild a staircase— 4 times. '

JOLIE AND PITT ALMOST NEGOTIATE A SALE

The filing notes: 'Jolie was already progressively uncomfortable participating successful an intoxicant business. In addition, fixed nan events that led to her filing for divorce, neither she nor immoderate of nan children felt capable to return to nan chateau. Combined pinch Pitt's actions confirming that he had nary volition of sharing power of Chateau Miraval pinch her, Jolie decided to waste Nouvel.

'Jolie was not obligated to waste Nouvel to Pitt. She nevertheless offered to waste her liking to him and negotiated pinch him for months. Nearing a deal, Pitt's hubris sewage nan amended of him: he made an eleventh-hour request for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including a proviso designed to prohibit Jolie from publically speaking astir nan events that had led to nan breakdown of their marriage. Pitt knew that overmuch of Jolie's wealthiness and liquidity were tied up successful Nouvel and utilized that truth to effort to unit Jolie to work together to his unreasonable terms.

'Luckily for Jolie, different companies were willing successful acquiring Nouvel and its liking successful Chateau Miraval. In October 2021—after Pitt ignored Jolie's last connection to waste her liking successful nan winery connected nan aforesaid position Pitt had projected but without nan hush clause—she sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, an world vino and spirits company. '

Pitt gives nan thumbs up to wellwishers during the British Grand Prix connected July 1

PITT AND STOLI AT WAR

Hostilities, though, continued betwixt Pitt and Jolie’s erstwhile company. The filing alleges: 'Unwilling to stock control, Pitt refused to activity pinch either Stoli aliases Nouvel arsenic an adjacent partner. Stoli was shocked: It made nary consciousness for Pitt to cull an knowledgeable intoxicant institution pinch a worldwide distribution network. It became evident that Pitt was not acting rationally, a improvement that Stoli had not expected.

'Despite Pitt's evidently affectional reaction—fueled astatine slightest successful portion by his animosity toward Jolie—Stoli and Nouvel made respective proposals to let nan parties to activity together, including offering to resoluteness nan shareholder deadlock astatine Quimicum and to return normal governance to some Quimicum and Chateau Miraval. Pitt rejected each of Stoli's overtures. He sent lawyers to business meetings who publication messages from scripts and refused to prosecute successful immoderate chat astir nan business. '

Instead, location person been assertions successful ineligible papers astir Stoli and its links pinch nan Russian regime.

The filing claims: 'Pitt is hopeless to displacement attraction from his ain bad behavior, including nan good publicized, alcohol-fueled confrontation pinch Jolie and his children connected a backstage level formation that precipitated nan extremity of his marriage.

'His main conveyance to do truthful has been to make assertions against Stoli that are some mendacious and inflammatory. One of Pitt's lies is his proposal that Stoli Group's owner, Shefler, is an state of Vladimir Putin. In reality, ever since Shefler rebuilt Stoli from nan ashes of its Soviet predecessor into a profitable business, he has been successful unfastened conflict pinch Putin and Russia.

'Stoli has been locked successful litigation pinch nan Putin authorities for decades complete power of nan Stolichnaya vodka trademarks. Shefler and Stoli person many times and publically denounced nan Putin authorities and its reprehensible penetration of Ukraine.

'Putin's group erstwhile moreover tried to kidnap Shefler. For Pitt to propose that Shefler—who has been fighting Putin for decades—is successful truth a Putin state is genuinely outrageous.'

PITT'S REPUTATION SHREDDED

The filing claims: 'Pitt is gaslighting, claiming that he is nan unfortunate successful bid to screen up nan harm he intentionally caused to his ex-wife and to Nouvel (excluding them from nan business and holding nan astir important portion of her nett worthy hostage) and nan business (asset stripping and foolish spending).

'But Pitt should look successful nan reflector because, according to nan tribunal filing, it is he, and not nan Stoli Group, who carries baggage, immoderate of it caller front-page news, that is detrimental to Chateau Miraval's business. Who really has to launder his reputation?'

It goes connected to allege: 'In caller years, Pitt has knowledgeable a dependable drumbeat of antagonistic media coverage. For example, successful nan aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Pitt founded nan 'Make It Right Foundation', an effort to supply victims pinch homes.

'But that inaugural devolved into lawsuits and recriminations erstwhile it was revealed that nan homes Pitt's instauration built utilized faulty designs and materials, and now person awesome issues pinch h2o infiltration, mold, structural damage, and state leaks. Only six of nan 109 homes built are successful reasonably bully condition.

'Pitt besides worked pinch disgraced predator and rapist Harvey Weinstein, moreover though nan property has reported that Jolie disclosed to Pitt that Weinstein had assaulted her successful nan precocious 1990s and had urged him not to subordinate pinch Weinstein.

'Pitt has besides publically acknowledged being alert of Weinstein's intersexual misconduct toward Pitt's ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow. But Pitt ignored these warnings.

'He starred successful a movie co-produced by Weinstein successful 2009 and moreover asked Weinstein to nutrient his ain movie successful 2012, which Weinstein later distributed. Pitt's adjacent relation pinch Weinstein added to his media woes.'